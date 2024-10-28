This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Josh Bailey becomes the third Islander to skate in 1,000th game in franchise history

This Day in Isles History- October 28
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Oct. 28, 2022 - Josh Bailey becomes the third player in franchise history to skate in 1,000 games for the Isles, joining legends Bryan Trottier (1,123) and Denis Potvin (1,060).

It was a special night for the forward, who netted the game winner in a 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. The Islanders celebrated Bailey's 1,000th game at the following home game, where Bailey was honored with a pregame ceremony surrounded by teammates and family when the Islanders hosted the Avalanche on Oct. 29.

The Islanders selected Bailey ninth overall in the 2008 NHL Draft. The Bowmanville, Ontario native went on to amass 580 points (184G, 396A) in his career spanning 1,057 games, all with the Isles.

News Feed

Isles Prospect Report: Oct. 28, 2024

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 28

Martin Appreciative of One-Year Deal with Isles 

The Skinny: Panthers 6, Isles 3

Takeaways: Islanders Let Lead Slip, Fall 6-3 to Panthers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers 

Isles Day to Day: Engvall and Fasching Recalled

Islanders Sign Martin

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 3 OT

Takeaways: Isles Offense Comes Through in 4-3 OT Win Over Devils

UBS Arena and New York Islanders Announce Landmark AI Technology Partnership with Viam

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 25

Breast Cancer Survivors and Thrivers Enjoy a “Day of Beauty”

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 24

Isles Day to Day: Duclair Out 4-6 Weeks

The Skinny: Red Wings 1, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out 1-0 by Red Wings