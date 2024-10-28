This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Oct. 28, 2022 - Josh Bailey becomes the third player in franchise history to skate in 1,000 games for the Isles, joining legends Bryan Trottier (1,123) and Denis Potvin (1,060).

It was a special night for the forward, who netted the game winner in a 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh. The Islanders celebrated Bailey's 1,000th game at the following home game, where Bailey was honored with a pregame ceremony surrounded by teammates and family when the Islanders hosted the Avalanche on Oct. 29.

The Islanders selected Bailey ninth overall in the 2008 NHL Draft. The Bowmanville, Ontario native went on to amass 580 points (184G, 396A) in his career spanning 1,057 games, all with the Isles.