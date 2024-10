Oct. 25, 1991 - Patrick Flatley is named the fifth captain in franchise history.

Flatley was drafted by the Islanders in the First Round (21st overall) in the 1982 NHL Entry Draft. Flatley nearly spent the entirety of his career on Long Island. During his 13 seasons for the Isles, the right winger compiled 488 points (160G, 328A) in 712 games. Flatley was captain for the Islanders from 1991-96.