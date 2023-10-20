News Feed

The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4 OT 

Game Preview: Islanders at Sabres

3 Takeaways: Isles Suffer First Loss in 5-4 OT Defeat Against Devils

Islanders Honor Farmingdale Marching Band

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates, Out vs Devils

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

The Skinny: Islanders 1, Coyotes 0

3 Takeaways: Isles Put on Defensive Clinic in 1-0 Win Over Coyotes

Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Out vs Coyotes

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 17, 2023

Martin Making the Most of 900 Games  

Game Preview: Islanders vs Coyotes

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023

Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023

Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 20

Bryan Trottier's number 19 is retired

Oct. 20, 2001 - Bryan Trottier's number 19 is retired - a fitting honor for the franchise's all-time leading scorer.
Trottier played 15 seasons on the Island from 1975-90, where he amassed a franchise-best 1353 points (500G, 853A) in 1123 games. Trottier won four-straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders from 1980-83. The sneaky center was drafted by the Islanders in the Second Round (22nd overall) in the 1974 NHL Amateur Draft.

Trottier also won a number of individual awards. Following his rookie season in 1975-76, where he compiled 95 points (32G, 63A) through 80 games, Trottier became the second player in franchise history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy that is annually awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.

**ISLES HISTORY: BRYAN TROTTIER LEGENDS PAGE**

Legends Plaque Series: Bryan Trottier

Following the 1978-79 season, Trottier won the Hart Memorial Trophy (player judged most valuable by his team) and the Art Ross Trophy (player who leads the league in points at the end of the regular season). During that season, Trottier posted his all-time best showing with 134 points (47G, 87A) in 76 games.

During the 1979-80 season, Trottier was the Conn Smythe receipient, which is annually awarded to the most valuable player during the Stanley Cup Finals. Trottier helped the Islanders claim their first cup in franchise history and the first of four-straight as he compiled 29 points (12G, 17A) in 21 games. Trottier also won the King Clancy Trophy for humanitarian work in 1989.

Trottier holds franchise records for assists (853), points (1353), games played (1123) and is second in goals (500).