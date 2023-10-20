This Day in Isles History: Oct. 20

Oct. 20, 2001 - Bryan Trottier's number 19 is retired - a fitting honor for the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

Trottier played 15 seasons on the Island from 1975-90, where he amassed a franchise-best 1353 points (500G, 853A) in 1123 games. Trottier won four-straight Stanley Cups with the Islanders from 1980-83. The sneaky center was drafted by the Islanders in the Second Round (22nd overall) in the 1974 NHL Amateur Draft.

Trottier also won a number of individual awards. Following his rookie season in 1975-76, where he compiled 95 points (32G, 63A) through 80 games, Trottier became the second player in franchise history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy that is annually awarded to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.

**ISLES HISTORY: BRYAN TROTTIER LEGENDS PAGE**