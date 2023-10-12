News Feed

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12

The Islanders beat the LA Kings for their first win in franchise history

Oct. 12, 1972:The Islanders beat the LA Kings 3-2 for their first win in franchise history. Billy Harris, the first-overall pick in the 1972 Amateur Draft scores twice in the win and takes the franchise's first penalty shot, which is unsuccessful. Tied 2-2 late in the third period, Germain Gagnon scores the game-winning goal with 1:09 to play.

From Stan Fischler's Maven's Memories:

Just five nights after the inaugural home game, we were treated to the franchise's first victory. Facing the Los Angeles Kings, who had entered the league during its first expansion in 1967-68, the Isles displayed a comeback spirit.

Like others in the crowd, I was exhilarated when Billy Harris tied the game 1-1 in the middle frame and then again when Harris and Germain Gagnon rallied the sextet to a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph.

Tim Moriarty echoed my feelings when he wrote, "It was a game replete with thrills, including a missed penalty shot by Harris and some brilliant netminding by Bill Smith who finished with 28 saves."

From a journalist's perspective, I was amused by the post-game reactions of the two coaches. The Kings' Bob Pulford turned his back on us, refusing a post-game comment.

Moriarty: "He didn't appreciate the fact that his club would enter the record book as the Islanders' first victim."

Oct. 12, 2015: The Islanders earn their first win in Brooklyn, defeating Winnipeg 4-2. John Tavares has three points (1G, 2A), including the game-winning goal. Ryan Strome, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey also score in the win.