This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12

Oct. 12, 1972:The Islanders beat the LA Kings 3-2 for their first win in franchise history. Billy Harris, the first-overall pick in the 1972 Amateur Draft scores twice in the win and takes the franchise's first penalty shot, which is unsuccessful. Tied 2-2 late in the third period, Germain Gagnon scores the game-winning goal with 1:09 to play.
From Stan Fischler's Maven's Memories:
Just five nights after the inaugural home game, we were treated to the franchise's first victory. Facing the Los Angeles Kings, who had entered the league during its first expansion in 1967-68, the Isles displayed a comeback spirit.