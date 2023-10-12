This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12

Like others in the crowd, I was exhilarated when Billy Harris tied the game 1-1 in the middle frame and then again when Harris and Germain Gagnon rallied the sextet to a come-from-behind 3-2 triumph.

Tim Moriarty echoed my feelings when he wrote, "It was a game replete with thrills, including a missed penalty shot by Harris and some brilliant netminding by Bill Smith who finished with 28 saves."

From a journalist's perspective, I was amused by the post-game reactions of the two coaches. The Kings' Bob Pulford turned his back on us, refusing a post-game comment.

Moriarty: "He didn't appreciate the fact that his club would enter the record book as the Islanders' first victim."

Oct. 12, 2015: The Islanders earn their first win in Brooklyn, defeating Winnipeg 4-2. John Tavares has three points (1G, 2A), including the game-winning goal. Ryan Strome, Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey also score in the win.