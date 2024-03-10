This Day in Isles History: March 10

Butch Goring acquired from LA Kings in 1980, Islanders score seven in third period vs Vancouver in 2014

Butch

March 10, 1980 - In perhaps the most impactful trade deadline deal in NHL history, Islanders General Manager Bill Torrey acquired Butch Goring from the LA Kings on March 10, 1980, in exchange for Billy Harris and Dave Lewis.

The trade was a major shakeup for the Islanders, who were coming off playoff upsets in 1978 and 79, and were hovering around .500 in the 1979-80 season. Torrey traded Harris, the team's first-ever draft pick and fan favorite, and a dependable defenseman in Lewis for Goring, a veteran two-way center.

"They had a specific need and obviously they did their homework," Butch said. "I fit that bill. I wasn't nervous about it because I was 29 years old, I knew what my game was, I'd been doing it for 11 years, so I didn't feel any pressure to change my game in any way, shape or form. I knew why I was there and what they were looking for."

The move paid off immediately, as the Islanders went 8-0-4 with Goring to finish the regular season. Goring had 11 points in the 12 games acting, providing some offense, as well as a defensive presence behind Bryan Trottier.

Affectionately known as the final piece of the Islanders' puzzle, Goring brought some outside perspective to the Islanders, helping the team realize its own potential and get over the hump.

"He brought a little leadership and veteran presence to the team," Mike Bossy said. "He got here and he understood the talent that we had on our team, but couldn't really understand why we hadn't won yet. He brought all of his experience and his exceptional hard work to the team that we had in place and just fit in perfectly right from the start."

Goring was a key member of the Islanders four Stanley Cup teams, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1981.

March 10, 2014 -Trailing 3-0 in Vancouver, the Islanders rally for seven goals in the third period in a 7-4 win over the Canucks. The seven goals tied a club record for goals in a period and tied an NHL record for goals in a road period.
The Islanders scored four goals in the first 6:22 of the period to take a 4-3 lead. Vancouver tied the score 4-4 at 9:54, but Matt Martin scored the game-winner 10 seconds later.

Martin (1G), Anders Lee (1G, 1A), Josh Bailey (1G, 1A), Cal Clutterbuck (1G) and Brock Nelson (1A) all hit the scoresheet in the memorable comeback.

March 10, 2007 -Rick DiPietro becomes the first goaltender in franchise history to win 30 or more games in multiple seasons with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. DiPietro won 30 games in 2005-06 and 32 in 2006-07.

