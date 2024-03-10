This Day in Isles History: March 10

March 10, 1980 - In perhaps the most impactful trade deadline deal in NHL history, Islanders General Manager Bill Torrey acquired Butch Goring from the LA Kings on March 10, 1980, in exchange for Billy Harris and Dave Lewis.

The trade was a major shakeup for the Islanders, who were coming off playoff upsets in 1978 and 79, and were hovering around .500 in the 1979-80 season. Torrey traded Harris, the team's first-ever draft pick and fan favorite, and a dependable defenseman in Lewis for Goring, a veteran two-way center.

"They had a specific need and obviously they did their homework," Butch said. "I fit that bill. I wasn't nervous about it because I was 29 years old, I knew what my game was, I'd been doing it for 11 years, so I didn't feel any pressure to change my game in any way, shape or form. I knew why I was there and what they were looking for."