This Day in Isles History: June 26

June 26, 2015 -The Islanders entered the 2015 NHL Draft without a first or second-round pick, but came away with a foundational prospect in Mathew Barzal.

Former General Manager Garth Snow was active on the draft floor as he first dealt defenseman Griffin Reinhart, the fourth-overall pick in 2012, to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the 16th and 33rd overall picks. The trade was contingent on the Islanders top prospect being available and he was, with the Islanders snatching up Barzal.

After drafting Barzal with the 16th overall pick, Snow sent the Islanders' 33rd and 72nd picks to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for the 28th overall pick, which was used to select Anthony Beauvillier.

Barzal came blazing into the NHL during his rookie season in 2017-18 as he amassed 85 points (22G, 63A) in 82 games. The Coquitlam, British Columbia native received the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2018, which is annually awarded to the player selected as most proficient in his first year of competiton in the NHL.