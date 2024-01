January 29, 2014: The Islanders play the team’s first outdoor game, taking on the New York Rangers at Yankee Stadium in the 2014 Stadium Series. Brock Nelson scores the lone Islanders goal in a 2-1 loss, while Evgeni Nabokov makes 32 saves in the loss.

The Islanders and Rangers will play their second outdoor game on Feb. 18, 2024 when the teams convene at MetLife Stadium. Tickets are still available here. See the Islanders Stadium Series jerseys here.