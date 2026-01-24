This Day in Isles History: Jan. 24

After scoring 48 goals in 47 games, Bossy went unexpectedly dry - by Bossy's standards - going the next two games without a goal. It came down to the 50th contest, with the eyes of the hockey world focused on Nassau Coliseum. Despite being in a 4-4 game, Bossy had yet to light the lamp as the third period began and the Islanders' ace was worried he'd fall short of his lofty goal.

With under five minutes to play, Bossy scored his 49th goal, setting up a dramatic conclusion. The Islanders were determined to feed Bossy for the milestone goal and with 1:29 to play, Bryan Trottier fed Bossy for a one-timer at the left circle, which Bossy sent five-hole on Ron Grahame.

"I yelled and waved my arms," Bossy remembered. "Trots always played as if he didn't notice such things but he did notice. I busted in from the left side."

"The puck bounced up as it hit my stick," added Bossy. "I just let it go as it came down and I shot it as quickly as I could. Grahame wasn't screened, but he didn't have his stick on the ice. My shot whipped under his stick, between his skates and - IN!"

Bossy exploded in pure jubilation, waving his arms and dancing on the ice in one of the most iconic moments of his Hall of Fame career.