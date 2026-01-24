This Day in Isles History: Jan. 24

Jan. 24, 1981 - Mike Bossy becomes the second player in NHL history to record 50 goals in 50 games by scoring two goals in the Islanders' 7-4 win over Quebec.
Bossy had scored 53, 69 and 51 goals in each of his first three seasons, respectively, but sought a new challenge at the onset of the 1980-81 season. The sniper wanted to score 50 goals in 50 games, a feat that had only previously been accomplished by Maurice "Rocket" Richard in the 1944-45 season.
"I told [my brother-in-law] Bob that scoring 50 goals was a thrill," noted Mike in his autobiography, "but it wasn't going to be enough. I needed a greater challenge. I'm going for 50 in 50. It hasn't been done in 36 years. I wanted it."