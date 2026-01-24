This Day in Isles History: Jan. 24

Mike Bossy becomes the second player in NHL history to record 50 goals in 50 games

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (95)
By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

Jan. 24, 1981 - Mike Bossy becomes the second player in NHL history to record 50 goals in 50 games by scoring two goals in the Islanders' 7-4 win over Quebec.

Bossy had scored 53, 69 and 51 goals in each of his first three seasons, respectively, but sought a new challenge at the onset of the 1980-81 season. The sniper wanted to score 50 goals in 50 games, a feat that had only previously been accomplished by Maurice "Rocket" Richard in the 1944-45 season.

"I told [my brother-in-law] Bob that scoring 50 goals was a thrill," noted Mike in his autobiography, "but it wasn't going to be enough. I needed a greater challenge. I'm going for 50 in 50. It hasn't been done in 36 years. I wanted it."

After scoring 48 goals in 47 games, Bossy went unexpectedly dry - by Bossy's standards - going the next two games without a goal. It came down to the 50th contest, with the eyes of the hockey world focused on Nassau Coliseum. Despite being in a 4-4 game, Bossy had yet to light the lamp as the third period began and the Islanders' ace was worried he'd fall short of his lofty goal.

With under five minutes to play, Bossy scored his 49th goal, setting up a dramatic conclusion. The Islanders were determined to feed Bossy for the milestone goal and with 1:29 to play, Bryan Trottier fed Bossy for a one-timer at the left circle, which Bossy sent five-hole on Ron Grahame.

"I yelled and waved my arms," Bossy remembered. "Trots always played as if he didn't notice such things but he did notice. I busted in from the left side."

"The puck bounced up as it hit my stick," added Bossy. "I just let it go as it came down and I shot it as quickly as I could. Grahame wasn't screened, but he didn't have his stick on the ice. My shot whipped under his stick, between his skates and - IN!"

Bossy exploded in pure jubilation, waving his arms and dancing on the ice in one of the most iconic moments of his Hall of Fame career.

LEGENDS PAGE: MIKE BOSSY

Jan. 24, 1986 - Mike Bossy scores his 1,000th NHL point as the Islanders beat the Washington Capitals, 7-5. Bossy finished his 10-year Hall of Fame NHL career with 1,126-career points (573G, 553A) through 752 games.

Jan. 24, 1981 - Stefan Persson records five assists in the Islanders' 7-4 win over the Quebec Nordiques.

