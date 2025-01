"It's hard to say what was more important, [300 goals] or breaking the [points] record, which was Bobby Orr's," Potvin said to NHL.com in 2017. "But obviously that [goals] milestone is the one that really sort of hit that barrier, sort of when I got to 1,000 points. I have both those sticks and I have both those pucks, so those are the milestones that I suppose at the time set the standard."

ISLES HISTORY: DENIS POTVIN