This Day in Isles History: Feb. 29

The Islanders send Butch Goring's No. 91 to the rafters

Feb. 29, 2020 -Butch Goring's No. 91 was raised to the toy department!

Butch Goring became the eighth player in team history to earn such an honor, getting his number retired by the team. It was long overdue and an acknowledgment of his contributions to the team as a player, broadcaster and coach.

Goring, who spent six seasons of his 16-year NHL career on Long Island, compiled 87 goals and 195 points through 332 regular-season games with the Isles. The four-time Stanley Cup champion was known as the final piece of the Islanders puzzle, coming over from LA in a trade deadline deal in 1980 to get the Islanders over the hump. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1980-81 as playoff MVP, helping guide the Islanders to their second Stanley Cup.

Legends Plaque Series: Butch Goring

Goring was a player-coach for the Islanders from 1981-85 and coached the Islanders AHL affiliate in Capital District from 1990-93. He was the Islanders Head Coach from 1999-2001. Goring has been the Islanders color commentator on MSG Networks since the 2010-11 season.

"If you cut him open I'm sure you'll find an Islander crest somewhere around one of the ventricles of his heart," said Howie Rose, the team's play-by-play broadcaster from 1995 to 2016.

ISLES LEGENDS: BUTCH GORING

As for Butch's big day, the team wore 91 Goring jerseys for warmups and the avid golf fan was gifted a trip to August National by the organization. He delivered a heartfelt speech about his time with the team and how his family shaped the man he became.

"You want people to know who you are and it's going to be great for me, my family and friends," Butch said. "When they go to the Coliseum or Belmont and every game, you'll be there and there will be times over the years where they won't even know who I am, but my name and number will still be there and that's a pretty incredible thing."

