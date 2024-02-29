This Day in Isles History: Feb. 29

Feb. 29, 2020 -Butch Goring's No. 91 was raised to the toy department!
Butch Goring became the eighth player in team history to earn such an honor, getting his number retired by the team. It was long overdue and an acknowledgment of his contributions to the team as a player, broadcaster and coach.
Goring, who spent six seasons of his 16-year NHL career on Long Island, compiled 87 goals and 195 points through 332 regular-season games with the Isles. The four-time Stanley Cup champion was known as the final piece of the Islanders puzzle, coming over from LA in a trade deadline deal in 1980 to get the Islanders over the hump. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1980-81 as playoff MVP, helping guide the Islanders to their second Stanley Cup.