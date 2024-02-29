This Day in Isles History: Feb. 29

Goring was a player-coach for the Islanders from 1981-85 and coached the Islanders AHL affiliate in Capital District from 1990-93. He was the Islanders Head Coach from 1999-2001. Goring has been the Islanders color commentator on MSG Networks since the 2010-11 season.

"If you cut him open I'm sure you'll find an Islander crest somewhere around one of the ventricles of his heart," said Howie Rose, the team's play-by-play broadcaster from 1995 to 2016.

As for Butch's big day, the team wore 91 Goring jerseys for warmups and the avid golf fan was gifted a trip to August National by the organization. He delivered a heartfelt speech about his time with the team and how his family shaped the man he became.

"You want people to know who you are and it's going to be great for me, my family and friends," Butch said. "When they go to the Coliseum or Belmont and every game, you'll be there and there will be times over the years where they won't even know who I am, but my name and number will still be there and that's a pretty incredible thing."