Feb. 27, 2015 - Jaroslav Halak records his 33rd victory of the season, establishing a new franchise record for goalie wins in a season (32) shared by Billy Smith, Rick DiPietro and Chris Osgood.

Halak stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames in the record-breaking win.

Halak finished the season with 38 wins, which was a career-high, and still the single-season record for an Islanders netminder. Halak was 38-17-4 with a 2.43 GAA, a .914SV% and six shutouts.