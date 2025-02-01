This Day in Isles History: Feb. 1

Feb. 1, 1992 - Denis Potvin's number 5 is retired.

The Islanders send No. 5 to the rafters in a ceremony at Nassau Coliseum to celebrate the former captain, four-time Stanley Cup champion and Hall of Famer.

Potvin, who the first-overall pick in the 1973 NHL Amateur Draft, finished his 15-year NHL career with 1,052 points (310G, 742A) throughout 1,060 games all wearing the Isles crest. Potvin earned the honors of being the 1973-74 Calder Memorial Trophy receipient, a three-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner and a seven-time NHL All Star.

When Potvin retired, he was the highest-scoring defenseman of all time and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.