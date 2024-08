August 7, 2020 - The Islanders eliminate the Florida Panthers 3-1 in the best-of-five Qualifying Round series with a 5-1 win in Game 4.

The Islanders' dominant effort was bolstered by a two-goal performance from Anthony Beauvillier and also scoring from Brock Nelson (1G, 1A), Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Josh Bailey dished out two assists, while Semyon Varlamov made 24 stops on 25 shots in the series clincher.