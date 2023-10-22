The Skinny: Sabres 3, Islanders 1

Game 4

Buffalo 3, Isles 1

Jeff Skinner broke a scoreless tie late in the second period to key a three-goal outburst as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Islanders 3-1 before a crowd of 16,179 at Key Bank Center.

All three Sabres goals came in a 6:03 span late in the second period and early in the third period; Eric Comrie’s shutout was spoiled by a Noah Dobson goal at 18:39 of the third period.

The Isles head home to face Colorado on Tuesday night; it’s an 8:00 start as part of the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy.

The Scoring:

1st Period

None

2nd Period

Jeff Skinner (2) Casey Mittelstadt (2) 16:37 NYI 0,BUF 1

Mattias Samuelsson (1) Casey Mittelstadt (3), Jeff Skinner (1) 19:23 NYI 0,BUF 2

3rd Period

Dylan Cozens (2) Rasmus Dahlin (5), Jordan Greenway (2) 02:40 NYI 0,BUF 3

Noah Dobson (1) Mathew Barzal (2), Bo Horvat (1) 19:07 NYI 1,BUF 3

The Skinny

The Isles allowed the first for the first time this season, leaving Ottawa as the only team to score first in every game they have played this season…Tage Thompson had a career-high ten shots on goal; it’s the most shots a Sabre has had against the Isles since Jochen Hecht had 11 on New Year’s Day 2007….Kyle Palmieri’s point streak ended at three games….Semyon Varlamov made his season debut and appeared in his 136th game as an Islander, matching Roland Melanson for 10th place on the Isles’ all-time list…Noah Dobson tied Bryan Berard for 12th among Isles defensemen with 31 goals; Mathew Barzal matched Billy Harris with 259 assists (15th in club history).. Julien Gauthier played 12:58 in his Islander debut; he is the first player to make his Isles debut this season and the 588th player in club history… Gauthier, who was 4th in the NHL last season in 22 mph bursts, was the only player on either team to reach that mark tonight…Oliver Wahlstrom returned to the lineup for the first time since being injured on December 27th; he had missed the last 49 Islander regular season games…The Isles have allowed 82 shots in their last two games after allowing only 42 in their first two games; the 82 shots in consecutive games is the most that they have allowed since Calgary and the Rangers combined for 86 last November 7-8th (Isles won both of those games)….Hudson Fasching was out of the lineup for the first time since the All-Star break; Simon Holmstrom also missed his first game of the season.

Home is Where The Sorokin Is

Ilya Sorokin, who went 20-10-3 at UBS Arena with a 1.91 GAA and a 93.6% save percentage last season, is 2-0-1 in the new campaign. He is only the third goalie in Islander history to win at least 20 games at home in a season (Halak 22 in 2014-15, Smith 20 in 1981-82). Among all active goalies, Sorokin has the best career home marks in both GAA (2.00) and save percentage (93.1%).

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are now 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,767

2. Matt Martin 3,716

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Simon Says, “No Penalties”

Simon Holmstrom extended his club record for consecutive games at the start of his tenure with the team before taking a penalty:

Isles Games Played Before Taking First Penalty

• Simon Holmstrom 53 (CURRENT) *

• Billy MacMillian 42

• Brian Marchinko 42 (ENTIRE ISLES CAREER)

• Mike Bossy 39

• Frans Nielsen 39

Marchinko played five games with Toronto before joining the Isles in 1972; he took no penalties in his 47-game career. Like Holmstrom, both Bossy and Nielsen represent games from the start of their career.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 2-1-1 for 5 points in 4 games

• 2022-23 2-2-0 for 4 points in 4 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-0-1

• Season: 1-4-5

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Best of the Best

Ilya Sorokin has 17 shutouts in 133 career starts. He has recorded a shutout in 12.9% of his starts, which is the highest in NHL history (since 1943-44) among goalies with at least 100 starts:

• Ilya Sorokin 12.8%

• Roman Cechmanek 12.2%

• Ken Dryden 11.8%

• Dominik Hasek 11.3%

Home and Road

The Isles are 2-1-1 overall; they are 2-0-1 at home and 1-0-0 on the road.

Buffalo is 2-3-0 overall; they are 2-2-0 at home and 0-1-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 1-1-1 against the East (0-0-1 vs. Metropolitan and 1-1-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-0-0 against the West (1-0-0 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 85 games at UBS Arena and recorded 62 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,407

3. Glen Sather 1,319

First Things First

The Isles are 2-0-1 when scoring first and are 0-1-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 7-9-9=25

Buffalo 14-17-12=43

The Isles are 1-0-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-0 when the shots are even and 0-1-1 when they are out-shot.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves; he is 0-1-0 on the season and 13-5-1 vs. Buffalo.

Eric Comrie made 24 saves; he is 1-0-0 on the season and 21-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 on the power play (5:24); Buffalo was 0-3 on the power play (5:24).

The Isles are 1-0-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 1-1-1 when they do not. The Isles are 0-0-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 2-1-0 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 1-0-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 1-1-0 when they do not. Under Lane Lambert the Isles are 36-6-5 when scoring at least three goals.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 2-0-1 in games decided by a single goal including 2-0 in regulation. They are 0-1 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 0-0-1 in the front end and 0-1-0 in the back end this season. The next set of back-to-backs will be on November 15 in Vancouver and November 16 in Seattle.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noh Dobson (24:44); Buffalo: Rasmus Dahlin (23:02)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards with 19:44 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-1), Noah Dobson (0-1-0)

Face-offs

Isles 18, Buffalo 38 (32%)

No Islander won more than he lost; Kyle Okposo won 7 of 8 for Buffalo.

Hit Count

Isles 39 (Alexander Romanov -5)

Buffalo 16 (Peyton Krebs-3)

Fights

None. Season total: 0

Blocked Shots

Isles 22 (Adam Pelech -6)

Buffalo 13 (2 with 3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 46, Buffalo 79

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 36, Buffalo 64

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Samuel Bolduc +4

Buffalo: Tage Thompson +19

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, Buffalo 19

5-on-5: Isles 9, Buffalo 17

Scratches

Simon Holmstrom, Hudson Fasching, (Scott Mayfield -INJ)

Games Lost: 3

The Ironmen

Anders Lee played in his 116th consecutive Islander game; it Is the longest active streak on the team. (Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson are the other current Islanders to appear in every game last season and this season.)

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures – BUF no offside

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute no times this season (no times at home and none on road):

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from two goals behind after two periods to win no times this season and have not allowed the opposition to do so.

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored one goal and have allowed no goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT)

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (1): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 * 7. Matt Martin 770 * 8.Brock Nelson 762 * 9. Mike Bossy 752 * 10. Casey Cizikas 749…

12. Brent Sutter 694 * 13. Anders Lee 682 * 14. John Tavares 669 * 15. Cal Clutterbuck 640

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 244 * 9. Anders Lee 240 …

28. Ray Ferraro 116 * 29 Mathew Barzal 106

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 2. Denis Potvin 742 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

13. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 14. Bob Nystrom 278 * 15. Billy Harris and Mathew Barzal 259 * 17. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 18. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 20. Brock Nelson 222…

23. Ed Westfall 181 * 24. Anders Lee 177

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

13. Patrick Flatley 488 * 14. Brock Nelson 466 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 417 * 17. Kyle Okposo and Stefan Persson 369…19. Mathew Barzal 365

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +78 * 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54 ** 24. Ryan Pulock +52

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * Kenny Jonsson 57…

6. Nick Leddy 45 * 7. Roman Hamrlik and Ryan Pulock 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Johnny Boychuk * 11. Adrian Aucoin 33 * 12. Bryan Berard and Noah Dobson 31

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

8. Mark Streit 139 * 9. Ryan Pulock 131…

15. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 100 * 17. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 18. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 20. Noah Dobson 93 * 21. Ken Morrow 88 * 23. Bert Marshall 87 *24. Radek Martinek and Scott Mayfield 85

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

8. Mark Streit 179 * 9. Ryan Pulock 173…

17. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 18. Adam Pelech 125 * 19. Noah Dobson 124 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Adrian Aucoin 113 * 22. Scott Mayfield 111

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. * Glenn Healy 176 * 9. Ilya Sorokin 139 * 10. Roland Melanson and Semyon Varlamov 136

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

7. Roland Melanson 77 * 8. Ilya Sorokin 72 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Tommy Salo 62 * 11. Semyon Varlamov 59

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 17 *

4.Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Tommy Salo 14 * 6. Semyon Varlamov 13

On the Farm

Robin Salo scored 1:13 into overtime to give Bridgeport a 2-1 home-opener win Saturday over Utica.

Bridgeport, now 2-2-0 on the young season, hosts Hershey at 3pm Sunday.

Season Series Stats

The season series is even, 1 game to 1 (and 2 points to 2). The final meeting will be in Buffalo on March 14th.

The Isles are 0-4-2 in their last six trips to Western NY; they will look to avoid their longest losing streak ever in Buffalo when they play again in March.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24th — COLORADO AT ISLANDERS - 8:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio]

The Islanders return home to face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

The teams split a pair of games last season, with the Isles rallying for a 5-4 win at UBS Arena and then dropping a 1-0 shootout loss in Denver.

The Avs have won 14 straight road games (3-0-0 this season) and will be looking to set an all-time NHL record. The Sabres won 14 straight road games in 2006.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.