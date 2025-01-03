The Skinny: Maple Leafs 2, Islanders 1

Game 38

Toronto 3, Isles 1

The Isles special teams began 2025 the same way 2024 ended. Bobby McMann's second goal of the game was a power play game-winning goal with 2:59 to play as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Islanders 2-1 before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Scott Mayfield scored the only goal for the Isles, who are 2-6-0 in their last eight games.

The Isles fall four games below .NHL-.500 for the first time since December 19, 2022 (8-12-6); they head to Boston to begin a three-game road trip on Sunday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Bobby McMann (11) Nicholas Robertson (4) 10:43 TOR 1,NYI 0

Scott Mayfield (2) Mathew Barzal (6), Adam Pelech (6) 18:15 TOR 1,NYI 1

3rd Period

Bobby McMann (12) Oliver Ekman-Larsson (13), Max Domi (11) 17:01 TOR 2,NYI 1 PPG

The Skinny

The Isles allowed the opening goal for the 12th time in fourteen games… The Isles have been outscored 58-37 in the third period and overtime…The Isles have scored 74 goals and allowed 70 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 53-27 in all other situations… The Isles have been tied or ahead at some point in the third period in 21 of the last 27 games… The Isles have outscored the opposition 38-32 in the second period this season; they were outscored 107-83 in the second period a season ago… Ilya Sorokin has started 14 of the last 15 games, going 6-7-1 …The Isles allowed a power play goal for the eighth straight game in which they were shorthanded; they are 0-20 on the power play in the last ten games…Over the last ten games, the Isles have been outscored 9-0 on the power play…Toronto improves to 16-2-1 when scoring first…The Isles ended both Mitch Marner's 9-game point streak and John Tavares' 8-game point streak; the duo had only one point each in the back-to-back and it came on the empty net goal Saturday…Matthew Barzal has three assists in the last four games…Adam Pelech's career totals (26-120-146) are now identical to Travis Hamonic's totals as an Islander.

The Injury

Isaiah George left the game and entered concussion protocol following a check from Max Domi in the second period; he did not return.

Most Consecutive Games Without a Power Play Goal (Isles History, one season)

12 - 11/10-12/9/2010

12 - 11/26-12/20/1972

11 - 2/23-3/16/2019

10 - 1/12-1/28/2023

10 - 12/10/24-CURRENT

The 0-20 stretch leaves the Isles power play at 11-100 (11.0%) on the season.

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles have not won consecutive home games this season; it is the first time since the shortened 2013 season that they have played 18 home games without consecutive home wins. The Isles are 0-6-1 in the home game following a home win this season; they have alternated regulation losses and regulation wins in their last nine home games.

Weekend Warriors

The Islanders have won five straight Saturday games (four at home, and one in Toronto). The Isles are 7-11-3 in their last 21 games (5-0-0 on Saturday; 2-11-3 on other days). Six of their last seven wins have come on Saturday or Sunday.

Milestone Men

• Adam Pelech tied Travis Hamonic is both assists (120) and points (146).

• Noah Dobson's next assist will be his 167th assist, passing Jeff Norton for 7th place among Isles defensemen, and one tying behind Jean Potvin for 6th.

• Anthony Duclair's next goal will be his 150th career goal.

• Casey Cizikas' next point will be his 250th career point.

• Ilya Sorokin's next win will be his 107th, passing Kelly Hrudey for 4th place in club history.

Top 5 Goal Scorers

Brock Nelson needs just three more goals to become the fifth-highest goal scorer in club history:

• 5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287

• 7. Brock Nelson 285

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 36, Opponents 52

Tying Goals: Isles 4, Opponents 10 (in 9 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 6 (in 5 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 8, Opponents 12

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 27 of their 39 games. In the twelve games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (1-10-1), they have been within one goal at some point in all but four of them (10/12 @ DAL, 12/5 vs SEA, 12/17 @ CAR, 12/23 vs BUF, 12/31 @TOR)

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have six come-from behind wins this season, including one when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win eight times this season, including an NHL-high seven times in the third period.

Overtime

Ten of the first 26 Islanders games went to overtime; the last 13 have been decided in regulation. They are 1-6 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 1-4 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

Sorokin has 34 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 8 empty-net goals and allowed 12.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 26 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 10 times

• Allowed the next goal: 13 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 3 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 14-18-7 for 35 points in 39 games

• 2023-24 18-11-10 for 46 points in 39 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 12-54-66

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

Islander defensemen have earned 32.7% of the team's assists, which is tied-7th in the NHL.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 289 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Mike Liut 293

48. Ed Giacomin 290

49. Semyon Varlamov 289

Oh Canada

The Isles are playing 17 games against Canadian-based teams this season; they are 5-2-3 so far (1-0-0 at home and 4-1-3 on the road). After opening with a home shootout win over Montreal, the Isles played eight straight road games in November/December going (4-1-3). Six of the seven remaining games will be at home.

Going back to last season the Isles are 8-2-3 in the last thirteen games against Canadian teams; the next Canadian opponents will be Ottawa at UBS Arena on January 14th.

Home and Road

The Isles are 14-18-7 overall; they are 7-9-2 at home and 7-9-5 on the road.

Toronto is 23-14-2 overall; they are 15-7-0 at home and 9-6-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 10-12-3 against the East (4-4-2 vs. Metropolitan and 6-8-1 vs. Atlantic) and 4-6-4 against the West (3-2-2 vs. Central and 1-4-2 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,458

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,458) and Patrick Roy (164) have combined for 1,622 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 7-3-4 when scoring first and are 7-15-3 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-11-14=33

Toronto 11-11-9=31

The Isles are 7-11-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-1-0 when the shots are even and 7-6-4 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves; he is 11-13-4 this season and 6-5-0 vs. Toronto.

Joseph Woll made 32 saves; he is 12-6-0 this season and 3-1-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (5:41) on the power play, including a :19 5-on-3; Toronto was 1-2 (3:42) on the power play.

The Isles are 8-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 6-17-6 when they do not. The Isles are 9-10-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 5-8-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 14-3-4 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-15-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 6-5-7 in games decided by a single goal including 3-5 in regulation. They are 1-6 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 3-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 3-1-1 on the front end and 2-3-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be January 24th-25th when they host division foes Philadelphia and Carolina.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (25:22); Toronto: Mitch Marner (23:43)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (22:03).

Face-offs

Isles 23, Toronto 30 (43%)

Bo Horvat won 8 of 15 for the Isles; David Kampf won 12 of 18 for Toronto.

Hit Count

Isles 19 (Jean-Gabriel Pageau -6)

Toronto 26 (Connor Dewar -7)

Fights

None. Season total: 3 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin)

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Four with 2)

Toronto 16 (Philippe Myers -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 71, Toronto 63

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 52, Toronto 55

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Anders Lee +14

Toronto: Jake McCabe +6

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 10, Toronto 12

5-on-5: Isles 8, Toronto 9

Scratches

(Mike Reilly-IR), (Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, (Simon Holmstrom – INJ)

Games Lost to injury: 127. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 205 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (155) has also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 40 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with seven games remaining. The next national games will stream on January 28th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host the Avs and January 30th on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles visit the Flyers. The remaining five national telecasts are all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-4-1 in matinee games this season, with six games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 1st vs Nashville. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-11 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 2 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31)

Opponents: 5 successful, 2 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (1): CHI 12/12

Vs (1): CHI 12/15

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (2): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7

Opponent responses (5): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (2): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (2): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT)

Vs (7): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG)

OT Winners

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/25 at NJD (1:09)

Vs (6): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Bob Nystrom 900 * 5. Brock Nelson 879 6. Clark Gillies 872 7. Casey Cizikas 854 8. Matt Martin 843 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 798 …

28. Pat LaFontaine 530 * 29. Kyle Okposo 529 30. Ryan Pulock 525 \\\31. Adam Pelech 519 \\* 32. Nick Leddy and Mathew Barzal 518 * 34. Dave Lewis 514 35. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 ** 37. Scott Mayfield 507

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 285 * 8. Anders Lee 276 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 131…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 110

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Mathew Barzal 320…

14. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 * 16. Brock Nelson 267…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 207…

28. Jean Potvin 167 * 29. Jeff Norton and Noah Dobson 166 30. Ziggy Palffy 163 32. David Volek and Ryan Pulock 154 34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 35. Travis Green 145 36. Steve Thomas 140 ** 37. Mark Streit and Casey Cizikas 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

7. Josh Bailey 580 * 8. Pat LaFontaine 566 * 9. Brock Nelson 552 …

13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 15. Anders Lee 483 ** 16. Mathew Barzal 451…

28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. David Volek and Casey Cizikas 249

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +72 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Jude Drouin +58 22. Patrick Flatley +57 24. Ryan Pulock +56 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 49 6. Jean Potvin 46 ** 7. Nick Leddy and Noah Dobson 45…

14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

6. Jean Potvin 167 * 7. Jeff Norton and Noah Dobson 166 * 9. Ryan Pulock 154…

11. Travis Hamonic and Adam Pelech 120…

18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 211 * 8. Ryan Pulock 203…

11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Travis Hamonic and Adam Pelech 146…

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 220 6. Thomas Greiss 193 7. Tommy Salo 187 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Kelly Hrudey and Ilya Sorokin 106 * 6. Thomas Greiss 101 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 19 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 7-19-2-2 record, heading into their first game of 2025 on Saturday against Rochester.

Brian Pinho leads the team with 15 goals and 24 points. Chris Terry's 19 assists pace the Baby Isles in that category.

Six of their first seven games in January are at home.

Season Series Stats

Toronto wins the season series 2 games to 1 (and 4 points to 2).

Despite being swept in the home-and-home, the Isles are 5-2-0 in the last seven meetings with Toronto.

The Isles are 9-8-0 against the Leafs in the seventeen games since John Tavares switched teams; Tavares has seven goals and six assists in those games against the Isles.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5th –ISLES AT BOSTON 6:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 5:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Islanders begin a three-game road trip on Sunday with the second meeting of the season with the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins won 6-3 at UBS Arena on Thanksgiving Eve; Brock Nelson scored twice in defeat but has not scored since.

The Isles are winless in their last seven regular season games in Boston (0-5-2) and are 1-5-2 in their last eight games overall against the Bruins.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.