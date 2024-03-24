The Skinny: Isles 6, Jets 3

Game 70

Isles 6, Winnipeg 3

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice in the opening period, while Mathew Barzal and Hudson Fasching each had a goal and added two assists in the second period as the Islanders built a 6-1 lead and defeated the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Semyon Varlamov did not face many shots in the first half of the game but finished with 33 saves as the Isles snapped a six-game winless streak (0-5-1) as he earned his first win at UBS since mid-December. The Isles are 11-10-4 under Patrick Roy and 30-25-15 overall as they climbed within three points of Detroit in the Wild Card race and remained six points behind Philadelphia for third place in the Metropolitan.

The Isles look to sweep the back-to-back weekend when they host New Jersey on Sunday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Cal Clutterbuck (6) 05:22 WPG 0,NYI 1

Cal Clutterbuck (7) Matt Martin (4), Alexander Romanov (10) 08:50 WPG 0,NYI 2

Vladislav Namestnikov (10) Morgan Barron (6), Dylan DeMelo (23) 11:20 WPG 1,NYI 2

Kyle Palmieri (23) Brock Nelson (31), Bo Horvat (34) 15:47 WPG 1,NYI 3

2nd Period

Hudson Fasching (4) Mathew Barzal (50), Ryan Pulock (10) 01:51 WPG 1,NYI 4

Mathew Barzal (22) Hudson Fasching (6), Anders Lee (14) 09:11 WPG 1,NYI 5

Anders Lee (18) Mathew Barzal (51), Hudson Fasching (7) 15:32 WPG 1,NYI 6

3rd Period

Mason Appleton (13) Nikolaj Ehlers (30), Josh Morrissey (50) 07:37 WPG 2,NYI 6

Cole Perfetti (15) 17:50 WPG 3,NYI 6

The Skinny

The Isles are 10-8-3 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 7-6-4 at home and 7-11-2 on the road… The Isles' defense has 57 points under Patrick Roy (11-46-57) and have 47 points in the last 21 games (10-37-47)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 62-42 in the first period (fewest allowed in NHL), but have been outscored 96-73 in the second period (most allowed in NHL) and 92-76 in the third period and overtime this season…The Isles have been outscored 58-34 in the second period since the Christmas break and have allowed at least two goals in 19 of the 37 games; the goals allowed are the most in the NHL over that span …The Isles are 22-4-10 when they score first …Mathew Barzal is 22-51-73; he has tied career high in goals and his assist and point totals are the highest since his rookie season (22-63-85 in 2017-18)....The Isles outscored their opponents 30-11 during their six-game winning streak and then were outscored 26-9 in 0-5-1 stretch that preceded today's victory…The Isles had a season-high 21 shots on goal in the second period; it was the most shots that they had in any period since December 2, 2022, vs. Nashville…Hudson Fasching had his first career two assist game, and his first career three point game…Cal Clutterbuck had his ninth career multi-goal game…Josh Morrissey recorded his 50th assist, after having 60 assists last season; he is the only defender in Jets history to have 50 assists in a season…Anders Lee scored for the 17th time in 20 games against the Jets…It was the fifth time this season and 27th time in his career that Matthew Barzal had at least three points in a game…The Isles chased Connor Hellebuyck; it was the first time all season that the Jets had changed goalies in a game….The Isles scored six goals, all 5-on-5…Adam Lowry lost 13-of-14 faceoffs.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles have four players with 60+ points for only the 2nd time in the last 30 years (also 2017-18)

• Mathew Barzal is the first Islander to record fifty assists in multiple seasons since Pierre Turgeon (1992-93, 1993-94).

• Kyle Palmieri scored for the 5th consecutive home game (7 goals); he is the first Islander to do so since John Tavares in 2011-12. No Islander has had a longer streak since Pierre Turgeon in 1994.

Playoff Chase

Metro Division

3rd Philadelphia 81 points in 71 games (Sunday vs. Florida, Thursday at Montreal)

4th Washington 77 points in 69 games (Sunday vs. Winnipeg, Tuesday vs. Detroit, Thursday at Toronto)

5th Isles 75 points in 70 games (Sunday vs. New Jersey, Thursday at Florida)

Wild Card

1st WC Tampa Bay 82 points in 69 games (Saturday LATE at Los Angeles, Sunday at Anaheim, Wednesday vs. Boston)

2nd WC Detroit 78 points in 71 games (Tuesday at Washington, Thursday at Carolina)

3rd Washington 77 points in 69 games (Sunday vs. Winnipeg, Tuesday vs. Detroit, Thursday at Toronto)

4th Isles 75 points in 70 games (Sunday vs. New Jersey, Thursday at Florida)

5th New Jersey 72 points in 70 games (Sunday at Isles, Tuesday at Toronto, Friday at Buffalo)

6th Buffalo 71 points in 71 games (Sunday at Calgary, Wednesday vs. Ottawa, Friday vs. New Jersey)

7th Pittsburgh 69 points in 69 games (Sunday at Colorado, Tuesday vs. Carolina, Thursday vs. Columbus)

Milestone Men

• Brock Nelson has 270 goals, two behind John Tavares for 7th in club history.

• Brock Nelson is one goal away from his third consecutive 30-goal season, a feat last accomplished for the Islanders by Matt Moulson.

• Mathew Barzal has tied his career high in goals (22)

• Bo Horvat now has 499 career points.

• Bo Horvat has tied his career high in assists (34)

• Mike Reilly now has 99 career assists.

• Ilya Sorokin has played in 187 games, tying Tommy Salo for 6th place in club goalie history.

• Semyon Varlamov earned his 69th win as an Isle, break a tie with Glenn Healy for 7th place in club goalie history.

Mr. Consistency

Mathew Barzal has had five separate point streaks of at least five games this season, including an 8-game and a 7-game streak.

Woah Noah

Noah Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 65 points since 1984-85 when Denis Potvin had 68, and the first with at least 57 assists since 1983-84, when Potvin recorded 63.

Dobson has recorded only the fifth season in club history with at least 57 assists by a defenseman:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Noah Dobson 57 (2023-24)

Dobson is now tied-24th overall for assists in a season by an Islander.

Most assists (Islanders, last 35 years)

1. Pierre Turgeon 74 in 1992-93

2. Mathew Barzal 63 in 2017-18

3. Noah Dobson 57 in 2023-24

Career Year?

Bo Horvat is 29-34-63 on the season. His 29 goals trail only 2022-23 (38) and 2021-22 (31) while his 63 points are his 2nd- highest total behind last season's 70. Horvat has tied his career-high of 34 assists which he set in 2018-19.

Coach Roy

The Isles are 11-10-4 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in eight of their eleven wins. Ilya Sorokin is 9-7-2 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 2-3-2.

Scoring Leaders Under Patrick Roy

1. Mathew Barzal 10-17-27

2. Brock Nelson 9-15-24

3. Bo Horvat 11-10-21 (4 GWG)

4. Noah Dobson 2-18-20

5. Kyle Palmieri 12-5-17

Since the Break

The Isles are 10-8-3 since the all-star break. While they were outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have out-shot their opponents 30.5-28.5 (+2.0) since the break.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 23 overtime games, one behind Boston for the NHL lead. They are 7-11 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-4 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-3 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 1-4 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The NHL record for overtime games is 30, played by Boston in 2003-04. The Isles are on pace to play 27 overtime games.

The Isles have won 18 of the last 46 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 15 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 29 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 18.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 21 times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 42 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 55 power play goals; they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 14-73 (19.2%) and the Penalty Kill is 19-62 (69.4%).

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 49 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 31 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 4 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,992

2. Matt Martin 3,836

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 30-25-15 for 75 points in 70 games

• 2022-23 35-27-8 for 78 points in 70 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 28-116-144

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Ilya Sorokin 1,659

• Juuse Saros 1,585

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,548

• Jordan Binnington 1,542

• Connor Hellebuyck 1,524

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots ten times this season and 27 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

Ilya Sorokin 10 2023-24

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than six times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 34

2. Ilya Sorokin 27

3. Darcy Kuemper 23

4. Sam Montembault 21

Karel Vejmelka 21

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Kelly Hrudey 27 (241 games)

Ilya Sorokin 27 (186 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves six times this season and a franchise-record 16 times in his career.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 280 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

50. Tiny Thompson 284

51. Semyon Varlamov 280

52. Brian Elliott 279

Home and Road

The Isles are 30-25-15 overall; they are 16-9-10 at home and 14-16-5 on the road.

Winnipeg is 44-21-5 overall; they are 23-9-2 at home and 21-12-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 18-13-9 against the East (8-6-5 vs. Metropolitan and 10-7-4 vs. Atlantic) and 12-12-6 against the West (6-6-2 vs. Central and 6-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 116 games at UBS Arena and recorded 83 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,435

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,435) and Patrick Roy (141) have combined for 1,576 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 22-4-10 when scoring first and are 8-21-5 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 9-1-1 when they score first and are 2-9-3 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 15-21-3=39

Winnipeg 3-15-17=35

The Isles are 12-9-6 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 17-15-9 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves; he is 8-7-4 on the season and 18-10-2 vs. Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves before being replaced after the Isles' fifth goal; he is 32-16-3 on the season and 4-6-0 vs the Isles. Laurent Brossoit made twelve saves in relief.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 on the power play (2:00); Winnipeg was 0-1 on the power play (2:00) .

The Isles are 16-8-9 when they score at least one power play goal and 14-17-6 when they do not. The Isles are 11-16-10 when they allow at least one power play goal and 19-9-5 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 28-5-11 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-20-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 16-3-15 in games decided by a single goal including 8-3 in regulation. They are 7-11 in games decided in overtime and are 1-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 2-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including today, the Isles are 4-1-4 in the front end and 0-5-3 in the back end this season. This is the only -back-to-back with both games at home as New Jersey visits on Sunday. The final back-to-back set will be on April 1st in Philadelphia and April 2nd vs. Chicago.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (23:38); Winnipeg: Josh Morrissey (21:47)

Brock Nelson led Islander forwards with 17:16 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (5-2-2), Noah Dobson (22-20-9), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (0-1-1), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 35, Winnipeg 24 (59%)

Casey Cizikas won 7 of 9 for the Isles; Sean Monahan won 12 of 15 for Winnipeg.

Hit Count

Isles 22 (Alexander Romanov -4)

Winnipeg 22 (Morgan Barron -4)

Fights

Kyle MacLean fought Morgan Barron in the second period. Season total: 10 (Martin 4, Lee 2, Pelech 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1, MacLean 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 17 (Six with 2)

Winnipeg 15 (Brendan Dillon -5)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 69, Winnipeg 79

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 67, Winnipeg 68

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Alexander Romanov +9

Winnipeg: Dylan Samberg +16

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 14, Winnipeg 19

5-on-5: Isles 14, Winnipeg 18

Scratches

(Scott Mayfield – LTIR), Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom, Matt Martin, Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 166

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 182 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (154), Kyle Palmieri (104), and Noah Dobson (100) are the only other Islanders to have played at least 100 consecutive games. Two other Islanders (Cal Clutterbuck, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau) have played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 37 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-2-3 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on April 13 (ABC) at the Rangers.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games (all at home, including an OT loss at Met Life). The final matinee game is April 13th at NYR.

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-9 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 4 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20) , BUF no goalie interference (3/14)

Opponents: 3 successful, 2 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute seven times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and three time on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4, @SJ 3/7) and allowed two in the same span eight times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32))

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG); Bo Horvat 3/16 vs OTT 19:22 (Isles lost in OT).

Vs (7): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT)

OT Winners

For (7): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26

Vs (11): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18; Brady Tkachuk 3/16

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (4): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 828 * 7. Bob Bourne 814 * 8. Matt Martin 812 * 9. Casey Cizikas 803 * 10. Mike Bossy 752 * 11. Anders Lee 748 * Patrick Flatley 712 * 13. Cal Clutterbuck 706…

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Ed Westfall 493 * 35. Mathew Barzal 489 * 36. Adam Pelech 488 * 37. Radek Martinek 479 \ 38. Gerry Hart 476 * 39. Ryan Pulock 474 \\\40. Mariusz Czerkawski 472 \\\ 41. Scott Mayfield 469

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 270 * 9. Anders Lee 258 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Jason Blake and Mathew Barzal 127…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 30. Benoit Hogue, Ed Westfall, and Casey Cizikas 105

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 308…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 252…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 190…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 33. Noah Dobson 147 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Steve Thomas 140 * 36. Mark Streit and Ryan Pulock 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 522 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 448 * 16. Billy Harris 443 * 17. Mathew Barzal 435…

31. Nick Leddy 243 * 32. Casey Cizikas 239

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Garry Howatt +75 * 18. Adam Pelech +73 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 47 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Noah Dobson 38

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 148 * 9. Mark Streit and Ryan Pulock 139…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 111…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Jeff Norton 188 * 8. Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock 186…

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 137 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Tommy Salo and Ilya Sorokin 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 156

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 92 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 67

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport beat Utica 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night and beat Lehigh Valley by the same score in regulation on Saturday to improve to 22-33-6-1 on the season.

Ruslan Iskhakov, who had the shootout winner on Friday, and the winning goal on Saturday, continues to lead the team in goals (17), assists (27) and points (44).

Bridgeport hosts Charlotte on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series 1 game to 1 (and 2 points to 2).

The Isles are 8-1-0 in their last nine games with Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, MARCH 24th – NEW JERSEY AT ISLANDERS– 5:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 4:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles look to climb within one point of Detroit as they welcome the New Jersey Devils to UBS Arena in the third meeting of the teams this season.

New Jersey has won both of the previous meetings. On October 20th at UBS, Bo Horvat forced overtime with a sixth-attacker goal, but Jack Hughes scored in overtime, while on November 28th at Prudential Center Curtis Lazar scored with 23 seconds to play as the Devils rallied from a 4-2 deficit with 15 minutes to play to earn a 5-4 win.

The Devils will be looking for their third straight win over the Isles for the first time since 2018; since then, the Isles are 16-6-1 vs. New Jersey.

The Isles are 0-7-3 in their last ten back-ends and will look to sweep a back-to-back for the first time since February 6-7, 2023 (at Philadelphia, vs. Seattle).

AND FINALLY…

You are reading the 997th consecutive edition of The Skinny. I expect to publish the 1,000th consecutive edition after the game in Tampa Bay on March 30th.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.