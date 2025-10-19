The Skinny: Islanders 5, Senators 4

Game 5

Isles 5, Ottawa 4

Anders Lee scored the game-winning goal with just 1:03 to play as the Isles rallied from 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3 deficits for a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators before a crowd of 15,929 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves, including a Shane Pinto penalty shot attempt, to earn his first win of the season; Pinto had scored his league-leading seventh goal earlier in the game.

The Isles improve to 2-3-0 with their second straight win; they head home to play San Jose on Tuesday and Detroit on Thursday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

David Perron (2) Thomas Chabot (2), Arthur Kaliyev (1) 17:01 NYI 0,OTT 1 PPG

2nd Period

Shane Pinto (7) Drake Batherson (2), Thomas Chabot (3) 05:32 NYI 0,OTT 2

Emil Heineman (2) Jonathan Drouin (3), Scott Mayfield (2) 06:50 NYI 1,OTT 2

Bo Horvat (4) Ryan Pulock (2), Anders Lee (1) 09:57 NYI 2,OTT 2

Tim Stützle (2) Nick Jensen (1), Drake Batherson (3) 16:46 NYI 2,OTT 3

Anders Lee (1) Max Shabanov (1) Matthew Schaefer (4) 17:45 NYI 3,OTT 3

Dylan Cozens (3) Tim Stützle (2) 18:47 NYI 3,OTT 4

3rd Period

Kyle Palmieri (2) Mathew Barzal (3), Adam Pelech (1) 06:00 NYI 4,OTT 4

Anders Lee (2) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (2) 18:57 NYI 5,OTT 4

The Skinny

Ilya Sorokin has faced four penalty shots in his career, and stopped them all… Bo Horvat became the first Islander since Simon Holmstrom (11/29-11/30/2024) to record four goals in a two-game span… Anders Lee’s game winning goal at 18:57 of the third period completed a three point game and was the latest go-ahead goal for the Isles in regulation play since Kyle Palmieri (4/8/2022 in Carolina 19:45); it was his 44th career GWG, tying Denis Potvin for 4th in club history…Lee is now 17-8-25 in 33 games against Ottawa as an early evening scoring change also gave him credit for the second period goal that tied the game at 3… Jonathan Drouin has a point in all four games he has played, including a three-game assist streak... Matthew Schaefer extended his point streak to five games, becoming both the first rookie and first defenseman to do so this season… The Isles had just one shot on goal on the power play; they had scored three power play goals in their last three games…The Isles were outscored 1-0 on special teams, but won the game; last season they were 7-17-7 when outscored on special teams…The Isles scored five goals on only 23 shots on goal; the Sens entered the game with the worst save percentage in the NHL (81.9%)…The Isles have been outscored 7-2 in the first period this season…Emil Heineman scored his second goal and added seven hits; he leads the team with 21 hits…Long Islander Shane Pinto scored his NHL-leading 7th goal; he is the first player in Sens history to score seven times in their first six games… Dylan Cozens has a point in four straight games.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles scored three tying goals and won the game for the first time since a 5-4 OT win over Columbus on November 12, 2022; they had not done so in regulation since a 6-3 win on October 17, 2015, against San Jose, and had not done so in a road game since February 13, 2011, in Buffalo (7-6 OT).

• The Isles have been outscored 19-16 through five games. The 35 combined goals are the most since 2014-15 (also 35), while the 16 goals scored are the second-highest since 2015-16; the 19 goals allowed are the most since 2009-10 (also 19).

Milestone Men

• Matthew Schaefer is the first 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history to record a point in his first five games.

• Schaefer is also the first defenseman selected first overall to earn a point in his first five games.

• Casey Cizikas played his 902nd game, passing Brock Nelson for 4th place on the club's all-time list.

• Scott Mayfield earned his 99th career assist.

Record Seeker

With points in his first five games, Matthew Schaefer is:

• One game shy of Marek Zidlicky's defense record (6 with Nashville in 2003-04) to start a career; 5 others, including Cale Makar and Larry Murphy, had five-game streaks.

• Two games shy of Alexander Daigle's expansion era record (7) to start a career at 18 or younger; two players did it in six straight: Sidney Crosby and Wayne Gretzky. Sean Monahan also had a five-game streak. All of the others are forwards.

• Only the second Islander to have at least a five-game point streak to start his career, trailing only Bob Bourne (6 games in 1974).

• Two games shy of Stefan Persson's club defense record for a rookie (1/28-2/11/1978; 7 games)

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Tim Connolly 81

Dave Chyzowski 34

Nino Niederreiter 9

Mathew Schaefer 5

Brent Sutter 3

Brad Dalgarno 2

Paul Boutilier 1

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs Anaheim (OT)

2. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. Pittsburgh (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. Ottawa

4. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. Washington

Most Penalty Shot Saves Without Allowing Any Goals (Active)

1. Igor Shesterkin – 6

2. Jordan Binnington – 5

3. Ilya Sorokin -4

Filip Gustavsson -4

Sorokin is one of 13 goalies in NHL history to face at least four penalty shots without allowing a goal; Shesterkin currently shares the NHL record with Rogie Vachon and Steve Shields.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have two come-from behind wins this season, including one when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win one time this season, including once in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 0-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal and allowed 0.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 1 time this season:

• Score the next goal: 0 times

• Allowed the next goal: 0 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 time

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 2-3-0 for 4 points in 5 games

• 2024-25 2-1-2 for 6 points in 5 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-4-4

• Season: 1-10-11

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Home and Road

The Isles are 2-3-0 overall; they are 1-2-0 at home and 1-1-0 on the road.

Ottawa is 2-4-0 overall; they are 1-2-0 at home and 1-2-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 1-2-0 against the East (0-2-0 vs. Metropolitan and 1-0-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-1-0 against the West (0-1-0 vs. Central and 1-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 1-0-0 when scoring first and are 1-3-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 5-11-7=23

Ottawa 11-16-6=33

The Isles are 0-3-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 2-0-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves; he is 1-3-0 this season and 5-0-1 vs. Ottawa.

Linus Ullmark made 18 saves; he is 2-3-0 this season and 9-7-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (4:31, including a 1:29 5-on-3); Ottawa was 1-2 (3:57),

The Isles are 1-1-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 1-2-0 when they do not. The Isles are 2-2-0 when they allow at least one power play goal and 0-1-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 1-2-0 when they are outscored, and 0-0-0 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 2-1-0 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-2-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 1-1-0 in games decided by a single goal including 1-1 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back is October 30-31 at Carolina and Washington.

The Isles are 0-0-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (21:40); Ottawa: Jake Sanderson (23:51)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (19:04).

Face-offs

Isles 25, Ottawa 27 (48%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 9 of 13 for the Isles. Claude Giroux won 7 of 10 for Ottawa.

Hit Count

Isles 27 (Emil Heineman -7)

Ottawa 28 (Dylan Cozens -6)

Fights

None. Season total: 0

Blocked Shots

Isles 19 (Ryan Pulock -5)

Ottawa 9 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 50, Ottawa 61

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 43, Ottawa 49

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Ryan Pulock +10

Ottawa: Jordan Spence +7

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, Ottawa 13

5-on-5: Isles 11, Ottawa 10

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear – IR), (Alex Romanov -INJ), Max Tsyplakov, Marc Gatcomb

Games Lost to injury: 11. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 203 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (113) and Anders Lee (96) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 1-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on October 30th in Carolina.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-1-0 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 12:30pm next Saturday in Philadelphia. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (1): OTT 10/18

Opponent responses (1): WPG 10/13

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Anders Lee, GWG, 10/18 OTT (18:57)

Vs (0):

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 902 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 855 ** 9. Anders Lee 846 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 565 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Scott Mayfield 540 * 29. Claude Lapointe and Mathew Barzal 535

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 290 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 135…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 114

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Mathew Barzal 331…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 220…

27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 163…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 148

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 510…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 466…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 262

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +83 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +60 22. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 163 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 136…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Scott Mayfield 99

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 216…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 162…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Scott Mayfield 127

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 257 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 126 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith and Ilya Sorokin 22 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell to 1-1-1-0 with a loss to Providence on Friday; they host Wilkes Barre-Scranton on Saturday.

Calum Ritchie scored a goal for Bridgeport in his first AHL period on Friday.

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will meet next on March 19th in Ottawa.

The Isles have won four straight games in Ottawa and are 5-1-2 in their last eight games against the Sens. Going back to 2018, the Isles are 15-3-2 against Ottawa.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21st —SAN JOSE AT ISLANDERS 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles begin a two-game homestand as they welcome the Sharks to UBS Arena on Tuesday. The Isles swept the season series last season and are 5-0-1 in the last six games with San Jose.

The Isles are 2-0-2 against the Sharks at UBS Arena and are 5-0-2 in the last seven home games with the Sharks, dating back to a 3-2 loss in Brooklyn on October 18, 2016.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com