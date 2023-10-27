The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2

Game 6

Isles 3, Ottawa 2

Noah Dobson scored with 13:15 remaining in the third period to break a 2-2 tie as the Isles snapped a three-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators before a crowd of 14,911 at UBS Arena.

The Isles led 2-0 after one period on goals by Bo Horvat and Cal Clutterbuck but ran into penalty troubles in the second period as Ottawa rallied to tie the game after 40 minutes.

The game was delayed in the second period when Erik Brannstrom appeared to hit his head on the ice following a legal check by Cal Clutterbuck. The Senators later reported that Brannstrom, who was stretchered off the ice, “was alert, has use of his extremities and has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

The Isles are 3-2-1 on the season and visit Columbus on Saturday night at 7:00pm.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Bo Horvat (3) Kyle Palmieri (4), Noah Dobson (5) 02:41 OTT 0,NYI 1 PPG

Cal Clutterbuck (2) Casey Cizikas (1) 13:05 OTT 0,NYI 2

2nd Period

Claude Giroux (2) Tim Stützle (6), Josh Norris (2) 06:52 OTT 1,NYI 2 PPG

Jakob Chychrun (4) Rourke Chartier (1), Parker Kelly (2) 12:25 OTT 2,NYI 2

3rd Period

Noah Dobson (2) Mathew Barzal (4), Bo Horvat (2) 06:45 OTT 2,NYI 3

The Skinny

The Isles have allowed 168 shots in their last four games after allowing only 42 in their first two games; it is the most shots the Isles have allowed in a four-game stretch since February 2018….Casey Cizikas played in his 751st Isles game; he will tie Mike Bossy for 9th place in club history with his next appearance. …Noah Dobson had two points for the second straight game to take over the team lead in scoring (2-5-7); he has had seven of the nine points for the Isles defense this season… Dobson’s assist was the 96th of his career, passing Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey for 18th among Isles defensemen; only Denis Potvin (219) and Tomas Jonsson (also 96) had as many before their 24th birthday…Dobson’s goal was his 32nd, breaking a tie with Bryan Berard for 12th place among defenders… Mathew Barzal and Dobson extended their point streaks to five games as Dobson matched his career-best streak…Bo Horvat had his second multi-point game of the season.. The Isles killed seven of eight Ottawa power plays but have allowed six power play goals in their first five home games; it was the first time that the Isles have been shorthanded eight times at home since March 1, 2014, vs. New Jersey…they allowed only six in their first 27 home games last season (enroute to the best home PK in the NHL)… The Isles had a multi-goal lead after one period for the second time in five home games this season; it happened only four times last season… The Isles have outscored their opponents 6-3 in the first period but have been outscored 9-5 in the second stanza. …Claude Giroux’s goal gave him 73 points in 68 games vs. Isles; among active players only Sidney Crosby (132) and Evgeni Malkin (85) have more….The Isles snapped five-game point streaks for both Ridly Greig and Jake Sanderson.

First Times in a Long Time

• Noah Dobson played a career-high 27:42; it is the most ice-time for an Islander in a game that ended in regulation since Nick Leddy played 28:05 on October 27, 2016, vs. Pittsburgh.

• Dobson, Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock all played over 26 minutes – the first time three Isles had done that since February 21, 2013 (Travis Hamonic, Mark Streit, Lubomir Visnovsky) in Montreal; that game ended on a Thomas Hickey overtime goal. The last time three Isles played at least 26 minutes in a game that ended in regulation was March 12, 2004, vs Anaheim (Roman Hamrlik, Kenny Jonsson, Janne Niinimaa).

• Ilya Sorokin stopped 15 of 16 shots with the Isles shorthanded. He is the first Islander goalie to face at least 16 power play shots since Mikko Koskinen faced 22 shots on February 11, 2011, vs. Pittsburgh.

First Times For Everything

• Rourke Chartier earned his first NHL assist for Ottawa; it came nearly five years to the day of his only NHL goal.

• Simon Holmstrom was assessed his first NHL penalty; he had gone 54 penalty-free games, which was a club record from the start of an Isles tenure.

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are now 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,771

2. Matt Martin 3,720

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 3-2-1 for 7 points in 6 games

• 2022-23 2-4-0 for 4 points in 6 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 2-7-9

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Best of the Best

Ilya Sorokin has 17 shutouts in 135 career starts. He has recorded a shutout in 12.6% of his starts, which is the highest in NHL history (since 1943-44) among goalies with at least 100 starts:

• Ilya Sorokin 12.6%

• Roman Cechmanek 12.2%

• Ken Dryden 11.8%

• Dominik Hasek 11.3%

Home and Road

The Isles are 3-2-1 overall; they are 3-1-1 at home and 0-1-0 on the road.

Ottawa is 3-4-0 overall; they are 3-2-0 at home and 0-2-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-1-1 against the East (0-0-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-1-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-1-0 against the West (1-1-0 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 87 games at UBS Arena and recorded 62 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,408

3. Glen Sather 1,319

First Things First

The Isles are 3-0-1 when scoring first and are 0-2-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 17-10-11=38

Ottawa 13-18-16=47

The Isles are 1-0-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-0 when the shots are even and 1-2-1 when they are out-shot.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 45 saves; he is 3-1-1 on the season and 3-0-1 vs. Ottawa.

Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves; he is 1-3-0 on the season and 4-5-3 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-4 on the power play (4:21); Ottawa was 1-8 on the power play (10:58).

The Isles are 21-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 1-1-1 when they do not. The Isles are 1-1-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 2-1-0 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 2-1-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 1-1-0 when they do not. Under Lane Lambert the Isles are 37-7-5 when scoring at least three goals.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-0-1 in games decided by a single goal including 3-0 in regulation. They are 0-1 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-1 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-1 in the front end and 0-1-0 in the back end this season. The next set of back-to-backs will be on November 15 in Vancouver and November 16 in Seattle.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (career-high 27:42); Ottawa: Jakub Chychrun (28:12)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards with 20:28 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-1), Noah Dobson (1-2-0)

Face-offs

Isles 33, Ottawa 34 (49%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 22 for the Isles; Josh Norris won 12 of 18 for Ottawa.

Hit Count

Isles 22 (Jean-Gabriel Pageau -5)

Ottawa 10 (Two with 2)

Fights

Matt Martin fought Mark Kastelic in the second period. Season total: 2 (Martin 1, Pelech 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Noah Dobson -3)

Ottawa 21 (Thomas Chabot-4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 64, Ottawa 77

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 53, Ottawa 52

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adam Pelech/Noah Dobson +10

Ottawa: Three with +8

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, Ottawa 13

5-on-5: Isles 11, Ottawa 7

Scratches

Julien Gauthier, Hudson Fasching, (Scott Mayfield -INJ)

Games Lost: 5

The Ironmen

Anders Lee played in his 118th consecutive Islander game; it Is the longest active streak on the team. (Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson are the other current Islanders to appear in every game last season and this season.)

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures – BUF no offside

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute no times this season (no times at home and none on road) and allowed two in the same span twice (COL 10/25 x2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from two goals behind after two periods to win no times this season and have not allowed the opposition to do so.

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored one goal and have allowed no goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT)

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (1): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 * 7. Matt Martin 772 * 8.Brock Nelson 764 * 9. Mike Bossy 752 * 10. Casey Cizikas 751…

12. Brent Sutter 694 * 13. Anders Lee 684 * 14. John Tavares 669 * 15. Cal Clutterbuck 642

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 244 * 9. Anders Lee 241 …

28. Ray Ferraro 116 * 29 Mathew Barzal 106

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

13. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 14. Bob Nystrom 278 * 15. Mathew Barzal 261…

18. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 20. Brock Nelson 222…

23. Ed Westfall 181 * 24. Anders Lee 177

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

13. Patrick Flatley 488 * 14. Brock Nelson 466 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 418 * 17. Kyle Okposo and Stefan Persson 369…19. Mathew Barzal 367

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +78 * 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54 ** 24. Ryan Pulock +52

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * Kenny Jonsson 57…

6. Nick Leddy 45 * 7. Roman Hamrlik and Ryan Pulock 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Johnny Boychuk * 11. Adrian Aucoin 33 * 12. Noah Dobson 32

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

8. Mark Streit 139 * 9. Ryan Pulock 131…

15. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 100 * 17. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 18. Noah Dobson 96…

21. Ken Morrow 88 * 23. Bert Marshall 87 *24. Radek Martinek and Scott Mayfield 85

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

8. Mark Streit 179 * 9. Ryan Pulock 173…

17. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 18. Noah Dobson 128 * 19. Adam Pelech 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Adrian Aucoin 113 * 22. Scott Mayfield 111

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. * Glenn Healy 176 * 9. Ilya Sorokin 141 * 10. Roland Melanson and Semyon Varlamov 136

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

7. Roland Melanson 77 * 8. Ilya Sorokin 73 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Tommy Salo 62 * 11. Semyon Varlamov 59

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 17 *

4.Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Tommy Salo 14 * 6. Semyon Varlamov 13

On the Farm

Bridgeport, now 2-2-1-0 on the season, heads to Charlotte to face the Checkers on both Friday and Saturday. Ruslan Iskhakov leads the team in scoring (2-4-6) while Jakub Skarek is 2-1-1 in the nets.

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will next meet on Black Friday in Ottawa.

The Isles are 6-0-1 in their last seven home games against Ottawa.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28th — COLUMBUS AT ISLANDERS - 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio]

The Islanders play their second road game of the season on Saturday in Columbus.

The Isles went 3-0-1 last season against Columbus, including a split of a pair of overtime games. Over the last two seasons the Isles are 6-0-2 against the Blue Jackets. Since October 2019, the Isles are 3-0-2 in their last five trips to Ohio.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.