The Skinny: Islanders 1, Coyotes 0

Game 2

Isles 1, Arizona 0

Mathew Barzal scored the game’s only goal on a second period power play and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves for his 17th career shutout as the Isles improved to 2-0-0 with a 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes before a crowd of 14,456 at UBS Arena.

It’s the first time since 2014-15 that the Isles have opened 2-0-0 and only the sixth time in franchise history that they have done so; it’s the first time they have ever done so by winning both games at home.

The Isles host New Jersey on Friday to conclude the season-opening homestand.

The Scoring:

1st Period

None

2nd Period

Mathew Barzal (1) Noah Dobson (1), Kyle Palmieri (1) 03:47 ARI 0,NYI 1 PPG

3rd Period

None

The Skinny

Mathew Barzal recorded his 106th goal, passing Benoit Hogue and Ed Westfall for 29th in club history…It was Barzal’s 17th game-winning goal… Ilya Sorokin now has 17 career shutouts, breaking a tie with Rick DiPietro for 3rd in club history; Sorokin has played 138 Islander games, which is less than half of DiPietro’s 318…Sorokin, who has a shutout in an NHL-best 12.9% of his career starts, has earned three career wins vs. Arizona, all by shutout… Matt Martin played in his 900th NHL game (768 with the Isles)…The game was scoreless after one period; the Isles played 22 of those games last season, including 18 at home…Scott Mayfield saw his consecutive game streak end at 83.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles held an opponent under 15 shots for the first time since February 8, 2015, when they limited the Sabres to just ten shots on goal in a game in Buffalo.

• The Isles allowed only seven shots through two periods; the last time that happened was on November 10, 2010, in Anaheim.

• The Isles last won a 1-0 shutout on April 18th, 2021 (in Philadelphia); they last did so at home on April 6, 2021 (at the Coliseum vs. Washington)

Home is Where The Sorokin Is

Ilya Sorokin, who went 20-10-3 at UBS Arena with a 1.91 GAA and a 93.6% save percentage last season, is 2-0-0 in the new campaign. He is only the third goalie in Islander history to win at least 20 games at home in a season (Halak 22 in 2014-15, Smith 20 in 1981-82). Among all active goalies, Sorokin has the best career home marks in both GAA (1.98) and save percentage (93.2%).

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are now 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,764

2. Matt Martin 3,710

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Simon Says “No Penalties”

Simon Holmstrom extended his club record for consecutive games at the start of his tenure with the team before taking a penalty:

Isles Games Played Before Taking First Penalty

• Simon Holmstrom 52 (CURRENT) *

• Billy MacMillian 42

• Brian Marchinko 42 (ENTIRE ISLES CAREER)

• Mike Bossy 39

• Frans Nielsen 39

Marchinko played five games with Toronto before joining the Isles in 1972; he took no penalties in his 47-game career. Like Holmstrom, both Bossy and Nielsen represent games from the start of their career.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 2-0-0 for 4 points in 2 games

• 2022-23 1-1-0 for 2 points in 2 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 0-3-3

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Best of the Best

Ilya Sorokin has 17 shutouts in 132 career starts. He has recorded a shutout in 12.9% of his starts, which is the highest in NHL history (since 1943-44) among goalies with at least 100 starts:

• Ilya Sorokin 12.9%

• Roman Cechmanek 12.2%

• Ken Dryden 11.8%

• Dominik Hasek 11.3%

Home and Road

The Isles are 2-0-0 overall; they are 2-0-0 at home and 0-0-0 on the road.

Arizona is 1-2-0 overall; they are 0-0-0 at home and 1-2-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 1-0-0 against the East (0-0-0 vs. Metropolitan and 1-0-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-0-0 against the West (1-0-0 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 84 games at UBS Arena and recorded 61 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,407

3. Glen Sather 1,319

First Things First

The Isles are 2-0-0 when scoring first and are 0-0-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 11-14-7=32

Arizona 3-4-7=14

The Isles are 1-0-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-0 when the shots are even and 0-0-0 when they are out-shot.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves; he is 2-0-0 on the season and 3-2-0 vs. Arizona.

Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves; he is 1-1-0 on the season and 2-2-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-3 on the power play (4:07); Arizona was 0-3 on the power play (6:00).

The Isles are 1-0-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 1-0-0 when they do not. The Isles are 0-0-0 when they allow at least one power play goal and 2-0-0 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 1-0-0 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 1-0-0 when they do not. Under Lane Lambert the Isles are 36-6-4 when scoring at least three goals.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 2-0-0 in games decided by a single goal including 2-0 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 in the front end and 0-0-0 in the back end this season. The first set of back-to-backs will be on Friday vs. New Jersey and Saturday in Buffalo.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (25:14); Arizona: Sean Durzi (22:51)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards with 18:35 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-0)

Face-offs

Isles 33, Arizona 17 (66%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 11 of 14 for the Isles; Logan Cooley won 6 of 9 for Arizona.

Hit Count

Isles 23 (Jean-Gabriel Pageau - 5)

Arizona 23 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 0

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Noah Dobson -4)

Arizona 13 (Sean Durzi-3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 64, Arizona 46

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 49, Arizona 35

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Brock Nelson +11

Arizona: Clayton Keller +7

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Arizona 6

5-on-5: Isles 11, Arizona 4

Scratches

Oliver Wahlstrom. Julien Gauthier, (Scott Mayfield -INJ)

Games Lost: 1

The Ironmen

Anders Lee played in his 114th consecutive Islander game; it Is the longest active streak on the team. (Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson are the other current Islanders to appear in every game last season and this season.)

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures – BUF no offside

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute no times this season (no times at home and none on road):

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from two goals behind after two periods to win no times this season and have not allowed the opposition to do so.

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored no goals and have allowed no goals in the final three minutes of the third period

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 * 7. Matt Martin 768 * 8.Brock Nelson 760 * 9. Mike Bossy 752 * 10. Casey Cizikas 747…

12. Brent Sutter 694 * 13. Anders Lee 680 * 14. John Tavares 669 * 15. Derek King and Cal Clutterbuck 638

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 242 * 9. Anders Lee 240 …

28. Ray Ferraro 116 * 29 Mathew Barzal 106

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

13. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 14. Bob Nystrom 278 * 15. Billy Harris 259 * 16. Mathew Barzal 257 * 17. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 18. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 20. Brock Nelson 222…

23. Ed Westfall 181 * 24. Anders Lee 176

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

6. Brent Sutter 610 * 7. Josh Bailey 580 …

13. Patrick Flatley 488 * 14. Brock Nelson 464 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 416 * 17. Kyle Okposo and Stefan Persson 369…19. Mathew Barzal 363

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +78 * 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54 ** 24. Ryan Pulock +53

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * Kenny Jonsson 57…

6. Nick Leddy 45 * 7. Roman Hamrlik and Ryan Pulock 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Johnny Boychuk * 11. Adrian Aucoin 33 * 12. Bryan Berard 31*13. Noah Dobson 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

8. Mark Streit 139 * 9. Ryan Pulock 131…

15. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 100 * 17. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 18. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 20. Noah Dobson 92 * 21. Ken Morrow 88 * 23. Bert Marshall 87 *24. Radek Martinek and Scott Mayfield 85

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

8. Mark Streit 179 * 9. Ryan Pulock 173…

17. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 18. Adam Pelech 125 * 19. Noah Dobson 122 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Adrian Aucoin 113 * 22. Scott Mayfield 111

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. * Glenn Healy 176 * 9. Ilya Sorokin 138 * 10. Roland Melanson 136 * 11. Semyon Varlamov 135

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

7. Roland Melanson 77 * 8. Ilya Sorokin 72 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Tommy Salo 62 * 11. Semyon Varlamov 59

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 17 *

4.Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Tommy Salo 14 * 6. Semyon Varlamov 13

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 1-1-0-0 on the season after splitting a pair of games with Rochester and Syracuse.

Bridgeport visits Providence on Wednesday before hosting Utica Saturday in their home opener.

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The series concludes in Arizona on January 4th,

The Isles have won 9 of their last 10 home games against the Coyotes.

UP NEXT

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20TH — NEW JERSEY AT ISLANDERS 7:30pm,

[MSGSN (pre-game at 7:00], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio]

The season-opening homestand concludes with the first of four meetings with the Devils.

The Isles took two out of three from New Jersey last season; splitting a pair of games at UBS Arena. Over the last five seasons the Isles are 16-5-0 against the Devils.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.