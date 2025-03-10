The Skinny: Ducks 4, Islanders 1

Game 63

Anaheim 4, Isles 1

Sam Colangelo scored twice, and Mason Mac Tavish added a goal and an assist, as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Isles 4-1, before a sellout crowd of 17,174 at Honda Center.

Tony DeAngelo broke the shutout with 4:50 to play as he scored his second goal as an Islander.

The Isles are 29-27-7 as they head to Los Angeles for the final game of this California road trip on Tuesday night.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Sam Colangelo (5) Cutter Gauthier (18), Mason McTavish (20) 17:52 NYI 0,ANA 1

2nd Period

Drew Helleson (3) Pavel Mintyukov (9), Trevor Zegras (11) 14:56 NYI 0,ANA 2

3rd Period

Mason McTavish (17) Leo Carlsson (14) 00:43 NYI 0,ANA 3 PPG

Sam Colangelo (6)EN Isac Lundestrom (10) 08:18 NYI 0,ANA 4

Tony DeAngelo (2) Maxim Tsyplakov (20), Adam Boqvist (7) 15:10 NYI 1,ANA 4

The Skinny

The Isles fall to 4-6-0 in the last ten games…The Isles have been outscored 78-63 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 26-21 in those periods over the last 20 games…The Isles have scored 126 goals and allowed 115 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 72-45 in all other situations… The Isles have been tied or ahead at some point in the third period in 36 of the last 51 games… The Isles have outscored the opposition 63-59 in the second period this season; they were outscored 107-83 in the second period a season ago… The Isles have allowed five power play goals over the last three games… The Isles went 0-3 on the power play; over the last 32 games, the Isles have been outscored 19-8 on the power play… The Isles allowed the first goal for an NHL-leading 38th time… Marcus Hogberg stopped Jansen Harkins on a third period penalty shot; Isles goalies are 2-2 this season on the penalty shot as Ilya Sorokin stopped Jason Zucker (BUF) on November 1st…It was the first-ever penalty shot in an Islander-Duck game…The Ducks improve to 10-5-1 in their last 16 games to reach NHL-.500…Lukas Dostal improves to 8-3-1 in his last twelve games.

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles started the game 31st on the power play and 30th on the penalty kill. It was the first time since December 4th that they did not rank last in the NHL in at least one special team. Alas, the Ducks passed the Isles on the power play with their goal tonight.

Milestone Man

Anders Lee remains at 497 points, two behind Derek King for 13th place in club history .

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 389 minutes for the Isles, allowing 11 goals on 177 shots for a 1.70 GAA and a .938 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who has played at least six games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 59, Opponents 74

Tying Goals: Isles 6, Opponents 13 (in 12 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 10 (in 9 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 11, Opponents 18

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 39 of their 63 games. In the 24 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (3-20-1), they have been within one goal at some point in all but five of them (10/12 @ DAL, 12/5 vs SEA, 12/17 @ CAR, 12/23 vs BUF, 2/25 vs NYR, 3/3 @ NYR, 3/9 @ ANA)

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have twelve come-from behind wins this season, including three when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including seven times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 4-6 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 4-4 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

Sorokin has 34 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 11 empty-net goals and allowed 18.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 47 times this season:

Score the next goal: 19 times

Allowed the next goal: 22 times

Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

2024-25 29-27-7 for 65 points in 63 games

2023-24 29-20-14 for 72 points in 63 games

Offense from Defense

Today: 1-1-2

Season: 24-95-119

Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 20 goals in the last 37 games.

Home and Road

The Isles are 29-27-7 overall; they are 15-13-2 at home and 14-14-5 on the road.

Anaheim is 28-28-7verall; they are 15-14-2 at home and 13-14-5 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 17-17-3 against the East (8-7-2 vs. Metropolitan and 9-10-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-10-4 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-5-2 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

David Poile 1,531 Lou Lamoriello 1,473 Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,473) and Patrick Roy (179) have combined for 1,652 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 16-5-4 when scoring first and are 13-22-3 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 6-10-16=32

Anaheim 9-10-8=27

The Isles are 14-18-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 14-8-4 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Marcus Hogberg made 23 saves; he is 2-3-0 this season and 0-2-1 vs. Anaheim.

Lukas Dostal made 31 saves; he is 19-16-5 this season and 2-1-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (6:00); Anaheim was 1-2 (3:40).

The Isles are 12-3-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 17-24-6 when they do not. The Isles are 12-14-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 17-13-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 8-2-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-14-5 when they are outscored, and 16-11-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 26-8-4 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-19-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 13-7-7 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 4-6 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 3-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 6-3-1 on the front end and 4-6-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be March 29th-30th in Tampa Bay and Carolina.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Bo Horvat (23:47); Anaheim: Jackson Lacombe (24:00)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (23:47).

Face-offs

Isles 26, Anaheim 36 (42%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 20 for the Isles; Isac Lundestrom won 10 of 14 for Anaheim.

Hit Count

Isles 22 (Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov -3)

Anaheim 24 (Two with 5)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 17 (Two with 3)

Anaheim 18 (Jacob Trouba -7)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 68, Anaheim 67

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 54, Anaheim 48

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adam Pelech +19

Anaheim: Leo Carlsson +7

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 10, Anaheim 14

5-on-5: Isles 10, Anaheim 12

Scratches

Mike Reilly, (Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Matt Martin, (Kyle Mac Lean-ILL), Scott Perunovich

Games Lost to injury: 253. (Last season’s total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders’ ironman, having played 179 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (89) and Anders Lee (63) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

John Tavares 11 Brock Nelson 9 Kyle Okposo and Josh Bailey 6 Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised. Note that the April 12th game in Philadelphia will now be an Islander local telecast.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games this season, with five games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 22nd vs. Calgary. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-11 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 6 successful, 3 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30)

Opponents: 6 successful, 3 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24

Vs (2): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (7): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (2): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT)), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (3): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 vs UTA (18:35-GAG)

Vs (8): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT)

OT Winners

For (4): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32)

Vs (6): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 Brock Nelson 901 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 878 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 848 9. Anders Lee 822 … Ken Morrow 550 24. Duane Sutter 547 25. Lorne Henning and Adam Pelech 543 27. Ryan Pulock 542 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal 531 31. Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 ** 33. Scott Mayfield 523

Goals

Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 … Brock Nelson 295 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 8. Anders Lee 284 … Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 134… Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 112

Assists

Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 3. Mike Bossy 553 … John Tonelli 338 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328… Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 21. Anders Lee 213… Kenny Jonsson 175 25. Noah Dobson 172 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 32. Ryan Pulock 158… Mariusz Czerkawski 150 ** 35. Travis Green and Casey Cizikas 145

Points

Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 3. Denis Potvin 1,052… Bob Bourne 542 13. Derek King 499 14. Anders Lee 497 15. Patrick Flatley 488 16. Mathew Barzal 462… Ed Westfall 286 28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. Casey Cizikas 257

+/-

Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380… Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +81 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +60 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 Stefan Persson and Ryan Pulock 52 6. Jean Potvin and Noah Dobson 46… Bryan Berard 31 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249… Kenny Jonsson 175 6. Noah Dobson 172 7. Jean Potvin 167 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 157 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 130… Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 3. Tomas Jonsson 333… Kenny Jonsson 232 6. Noah Dobson 218 7. Jean Potvin 213 8. Ryan Pulock 209… Mark Streit 179 11. Adam Pelech 156… Gerry Hart 128 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 Kelly Hrudey 241 5. Ilya Sorokin 239 6. Thomas Greiss 193 7. Tommy Salo 187 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 9. Glenn Healy 176 ** 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 Ilya Sorokin 119 … Jaroslav Halak 88 8. Roland Melanson 77 ** 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 ** Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 12-38-4-3 after dropping a 5-2 decision at home to Springfield on Sunday.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 21 goals, three ahead of Liam Foudy. Chris Terry’s 38 assists lead the entire AHL while his 54 points are 2nd in the AHL in points.

Bridgeport heads to Lavel on Wednesday and then plays in Belleville on Friday and Saturday.

Season Series Stats

The Ducks sweep the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 0).

It is the first time since 2013-14 that Anaheim has beaten the Isles twice in regulation in the same season.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, MARCH 11th – ISLES AT LOS ANGELES 10:30 PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 10:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles look to split the season series when they complete the California road trip with a game in Los Angeles; the Kings beat the Isles 3-1 behind Darcy Kuemper back on December 10th.

The Kings have beaten the Isles in six of the last seven games, with the lone Isles win coming on December 9, 2023, on a JG Pageau overtime goal. The Isles have lost four straight games in Los Angeles, dropping each game by three goals (17-5 total), and are 2-11-0 in their last 13 road games against the Kings.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog *www.nyiskinny.com*