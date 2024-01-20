The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3 OT

Game 45

Chicago 4, Isles 3 (OT)

Seth Jones scored his 11th career overtime goal just 21 seconds into overtime as the Isles ended a winless road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks before a crowd of 18,463 at the United Center.

Jones' overtime tally spoiled an Islander comeback from a 3-1 third period deficit on goals from Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri.

The Isles are 0-3-1 on this road trip and 1-5-1 in their last seven games as they fall to 19-15-11 overall. The Isles head home for three of their next four games, beginning Sunday against Dallas.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Brock Nelson (20) Hudson Fasching (5), Kyle Palmieri (14) 06:09 NYI 1,CHI 0

2nd Period

Boris Katchouk (5) Zach Sanford (5), Reese Johnson (1) 18:07 NYI 1,CHI 1

Joey Anderson (1) Colin Blackwell (3), Jason Dickinson (8) 19:14 NYI 1,CHI 2

3rd Period

Jason Dickinson (15) Joey Anderson (6), Seth Jones (12) 05:10 NYI 1,CHI 3

Bo Horvat (18) Mathew Barzal (34), Noah Dobson (38) 06:37 NYI 2,CHI 3

Kyle Palmieri (11) Noah Dobson (39), Alexander Romanov (7) 12:50 NYI 3,CHI 3

OT

Seth Jones (1) 00:22 Boris Katchouk (4), Jason Dickinson (9) NYI 3,CHI 4

The Skinny

The Isles are 2-6-2 in their last ten games and are 3-7-2 since the Christmas break… Brock Nelson reached 20 goals for the 8th time in his career; he now has 498 points (one behind Derek King and two away from 500) … Nelson is one of only 20 NHL players with at least 93 goals over the last 2 ½ seasons…Noah Dobson had two assists to reach a career-best 39… The Isles' defense has 47 points in the last 21 games and have 24 points in the last twelve games (7-17-24)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 38-27 in the first period but have been outscored 60-46 in the second period and 64-48 in the third period and overtime this season…The Isles have been outscored 22-7 in the second period since the Christmas break …The Isles are 1-11-2 when trailing after two periods …. Ilya Sorokin appeared in a career-high thirteenth straight game….Brent Burns is the only active defenseman with more career overtime goals than Seth Jones; Kris Letang also has 11….The Isles did not allow a shot on goal in the final 14:28 of the third period… Petr Mrazek is 9-5-2 against the Isles, winning his last three decisions against them for three different teams (CAR, TOR, CHI); only six goalies who have appeared in a game this season have more wins against the Isles….Jason Dickinson recorded his sixth career three point game...Kyle MacLean played 10:21 as he became the 249th player, including goalies, to make his NHL debut as an Islander.

First Times in a Long Time

• Noah Dobson is the first Islander since Pierre Turgeon in 1992-93 to have at least 39 assists in 45 games. Dobson joins Denis Potvin (twice) as the only Islander defenseman with 39 assists in the first 45 games.

• Seth Jones' goal is the earliest overtime goal by a Blackhawk defenseman since Doug Wilson scored at :18 in a 1989 game with Minnesota.

The 20-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 7th player in club history to have at least eight seasons of at least 20 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 13

• Brent Sutter/Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/Denis Potvin 9

• Clark Gillies/Brock Nelson 8

Anders Lee needs seven more goals this season for his 8th season with at least 20 goals.

Road Warriors

The Isles tonight finished a stretch where they played eight out of ten games on the road; they went 2-6-2 in this stretch (1-1-0 at home and 1-5-2 on the road):

• 12/31 @ Pittsburgh (3-1 L)

• 1/2 @ Colorado (5-4 OTL)

• 1/4 @ Arizona (5-1 W)

• 1/6 @ Vegas (5-2 L)

• 1/ 9 Vs. Vancouver(5-2 L)

• 1/11 Vs. Toronto (4-3 OTW)

• 1/13 @ Nashville (3-1 L)

• 1/15 @ Minnesota (5-0 L)

• 1/16 @ Winnipeg (4-2 L)

• 1/19 @ Chicago (4-3 OTL)

The Isles are starting the new year with 17 straight inter-division games; they will play only two division foes in their first 30 games (February 18 vs NYR at MetLife, February 20 at Pittsburgh) of 2024.

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles have played 16 overtime games. They are 4-8 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-3 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 3-7 in overtime and 1-2 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 1-1 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The NHL record for overtime games is 30, played by Boston in 2003-04. The Isles are on pace to play 29 overtime games.

The Isles have won 15 of the last 40 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most OT/SO Losses Thru 45 Games (Since 1998-99)

• 11 (2023-24)

• 9 (2016-17)

• 8 (2009-10)

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play fourteen times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 28 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 37 power play goals; they allowed 39 all last season. Only 11 of those 39 were at home; the Isles have already allowed 14 home power play goals this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 31 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 7 times

• Allowed the next goal: 22 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: twice

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,887

2. Matt Martin 3,766

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 19-15-11 for 49 points in 45 games

• 2022-23 23-18-4 for 50 points in 45 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 17-70-87

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Ilya Sorokin 1,132

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,041

• Juuse Saros 987

• Thatcher Demko 955

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots eight times this season and 25 times in his career.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 32

2. Ilya Sorokin 25

3. Darcy Kuemper 22

4. Sam Montembault 20

Karel Vejmelka 20

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 278 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is 6th in wins and tied-third in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

50. Brian Elliott 279

51. Semyon Varlamov 278

52. Marty Turco 275

Home and Road

The Isles are 19-15-11 overall; they are 11-5-6 at home and 8-10-5 on the road.

Chicago is 14-30-2 overall; they are 10-11-1 at home and 4-19-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 13-7-6 against the East (7-4-4 vs. Metropolitan and 6-3-2 vs. Atlantic) and 6-8-5 against the West (2-5-2 vs. Central and 4-3-3 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 104 games at UBS Arena and recorded 71 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,425

3. Glen Sather 1,319

First Things First

The Isles are 13-3-9 when scoring first and are 6-12-1 when allowing the opening goal. They are 0-0-1 when the game heads to a shootout following a scoreless tie.

The Shots

Isles 8-10-12-0=30

Chicago 12-8-3-1=24

The Isles are 6-3-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 12-11-7 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves; he is 13-11-9 on the season and 2-0-1 vs. Chicago.

Petr Mrazek made 27 saves; he is 12-16-1 on the season and 9-5-2 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 on the power play (3:10); Chicago was 0-2 on the power play (3:10).

The Isles are 11-5-6 when they score at least one power play goal and 8-10-5 when they do not. The Isles are 7-9-7 when they allow at least one power play goal and 12-6-4 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 17-3-9 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-12-2 when they do not. Under Lane Lambert the Isles are 51-9-13 when scoring at least three goals.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 12-1-11 in games decided by a single goal including 7-1 in regulation. They are 4-8 in games decided in overtime and are 1-3 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-5 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 2-1-3 in the front end and 0-3-3 in the back end this season. The next back-to-back set will be on March 10th in Anaheim and March 11th in Los Angeles.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (26:03); Chicago: Seth Jones (24:37)

Bo Horvat led Islander forwards with 21:25 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-2), Noah Dobson (15-13-8), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-1).

Face-offs

Isles 33, Chicago 28 (54%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 19 for the Isles; Jason Dickinson won 13 of 21 for Chicago.

Hit Count

Isles 24 (Anders Lee-5)

Chicago 19 (Jason Dickinson -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Martin 2, Pelech 1, Lee 1, Mayfield 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 18 (Noah Dobson -4)

Chicago 25 (Three with 4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 74, Chicago 55

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 67, Chicago 49

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Brock Nelson +18

Chicago: Jaycob Megma +8

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Chicago 9

5-on-5: Isles 9, Chicago 9

Scratches

(Ryan Pulock-LTIR), (Robert Bortuzzo -INJ), (Semyon Varlamov -IR), (Casey Cizikas-IR), (Pierre Engvall-INJ), Mike Reilly, Oliver Wahlstrom

Games Lost to injury: 106

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 157 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (129) is the only other Islander to have played at least 100 consecutive games:

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 2 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6)

Opponents: 1 successful, 2 failures – BUF no offside (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute five times this season (three times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, and twice on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4) and allowed two in the same span six times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind after two periods to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so four times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (4): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored two goals and have allowed four goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (2): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG)

Vs (5): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier @ NAS 19:52 (GWG)

OT Winners

For (4): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11

Vs (8): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) ½; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (3): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 * 7. Brock Nelson 803 * 8. Matt Martin 790* 9. Casey Cizikas 784 * 10. Mike Bossy 752 * 11. Anders Lee 723 * Patrick Flatley 712 * 13. Brent Sutter 694 * 14. Cal Clutterbuck 681

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 261 * 9. Anders Lee 253 …

23. Alexei Yashin and Frans Nielsen 119 * 25. Steve Thomas, Matt Moulson and Mark Parrish 118 * 28. Mathew Barzal 117 * 29. Ray Ferraro 116 30.Benoit Hogue and Ed Westfall 105 * 32. Anthony Beauvillier and Casey Cizikas 102

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

11. Bob Bourne 304 * 12. Mathew Barzal 291…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 18. Brock Nelson 237…

22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 182…

34. Steve Thomas 140 * 35. Mark Streit 139 * 36. Greg Gilbert 136 * 37. Ryan Pulock 133

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

11. Bob Nystrom 513 * 12. Derek King 499 * 13. Brock Nelson 498 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 435 * 17. Mathew Barzal 408…

32. Ray Ferraro 238 * 33. Travis Green 237 * 34. Casey Cizikas 233

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +77 * 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

5. Jean Potvin 46 * 6. Nick Leddy and Ryan Pulock 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Noah Dobson 36

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Mark Streit 139 * 9. Ryan Pulock 133 * 10. Noah Dobson 130…

13. Roman Hamrlik 110 * 14. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 109 * 16. Adam Pelech 102…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 90

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

7. Jeff Norton 188 * 8. Mark Streit 179 * 9. Ryan Pulock 178 * 10. Noah Dobson 166…

15. Johnny Boychuk and Bryan Berard 131 * 17. Gerry Hart 128 * 18. Adam Pelech 127…

20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 115

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. Glenn Healy 176 * 9. Ilya Sorokin 169 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 149

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

6. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 7. Ilya Sorokin 83 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 65

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 11-21-4-0 on the season heading into a Saturday home game with Hartford.

All-Star Ruslan Iskhakov has points in 11 of the last 12 games and leads the team in goals (13), assists (18) and points (31).

The Baby Islanders will play in Providence on Sunday, in the first of three consecutive games, over seven days against the Baby Bruins.

Season Series Stats

Chicago leads the season series 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1).

Despite the overtime loss, the Isles are 3-0-2 in their last five games against Chicago.

The teams will conclude the season series on April 2nd at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21st — DALLAS AT ISLANDERS– 7:30pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles return home to face Dallas on Sunday night in the 2,000th home game in Islander history.

It is the first of two meetings between the teams this season; they will play in Dallas on February 26th.

The Isles are 2-0-1 in their last three home games with the Stars, despite being 3-6-1 in their last ten meetings overall with Dallas.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982.