Takeaways: Islanders Let Multiple Leads Slip in 4-3 Loss to Nashville

The New York Islanders fell 4-3 to the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at UBS Arena, which put an end to a three-game winning streak.

Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal with 1:14 left in the game and marked the Predators first lead of the night. Prior to that, Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A), Matthew Schaefer and JG Pageau gave the Islanders a 2-0 and 3-2 leads, respectively, but the Islanders let them both slip.

Filip Forsberg (2G) and Matthew Wood scored for the Predators prior to Josi’s goal, while Juuse Saros made 27 saves. Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves in the loss.

“They know they’re playing down most of the night, and when you’re down you change your style a little bit,” Barzal said. “We had tough time with our pressure tonight, that’s what it came down to. Their forecheck, we had a tough time breaking the puck out. Can’t give up that many shots, Sorokin kept us in there. It’s a really tough loss.”

On top of the disheartening result, the out-of-town scoreboard wasn’t kind to the Islanders either. The Washington Capitals (61 points) moved within four points of the Isles by topping the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in OT, with the two Metro teams collecting a combined total of three points. The Pittsburgh Penguins, who are in second place with 67 points, beat the New York Rangers 6-5.

The Islanders have two huge matchups against divisional opponents with a back-to-back set starting Monday, with a game against the Capitals on the road followed by a matchup vs Pittsburgh at home.

“Those are huge games,” Barzal said. “It’s tight. The whole division is tight, the playoffs are tight. It’ll come right down to the wire and we have to find a way to win games.”