Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

PALAT’S DEBUT

Ondrej Palat notched two points (1G, 1A) in his Islanders debut. Palat opened Wednesday’s scoring with a power-play goal and earned a secondary helper on Emil Heineman’s second period score to make it 5-2.

“For [my] first game, I thought we played well,” Palat said after the win. “Bo and [Heineman] helped me so much.”

The newest member of the Islanders joined Jonathan Drouin and Max Shabanov as the third Isles skater to score in their Islanders debut this season.

Palat was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 sixth-round pickand Max Tsyplakov. The 34-year-old has 12 points (5G, 7A) this season.

HOLMSTROM THREE-POINT NIGHT

Simon Holmstrom recorded three points (1G, 2A) for the second time this month in his return to the lineup after missing Monday’s game with an illness. His three points came on the Islanders’ first three tallies in the 5-2 win.

“I just keep building on what I’ve been doing before this,” Holmstrom said. “Playing a strong game, 200 feet, and being strong on the puck. [It] definitely helps when you have teammates like this.”

The Isles winger ranks fifth on the team with 27 points (13G, 15A) this season.

SEASON SERIES

This is the fourth and final regular season meeting between the Islanders and Rangers in the 2025-26 campaign. The Isles will look to sweep the season series against the Rangers at MSG on Thursday, as the Islanders outscored the Rangers 12-2 in their three meetings where they went 3-0-0.