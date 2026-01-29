Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-19-5) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (22-26-6)
7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers on Thursday for the second half of a back-to-back set, with an opportunity to sweep the season series over their crosstown rivals.
The Islanders overpowered the Rangers 5-2 on Wednesday night and notched their third win against the Rangers this season. Ondrej Palat (PPG, 1A), Simon Holmstrom (1G, 2A), Mathew Barzal (PPG), JG Pageau and Emil Heineman potted goals in the win. David Rittich saved 14 of the 16 shots he faced and remained unbeaten against the Rangers in his career with a record of 5-0-0.
The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 63 points, 13 points ahead of the Rangers (50 points) who rank eighth in the division.