Soucy Earns Iron Man Mask as Isles Knock Off Rangers 2-1 

20260129_NYI_NYR_POST_IRONMAN-6

First game back at Madison Square Garden. First Islanders goal. First Iron Man mask.

Carson Soucy's first goal with his new team came against his old team, as the defenseman earned his first Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game in their 2-1 win over the New York Rangers at MSG.

“[I] was happy for Carson,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “He’s been playing so well. The guys gave him the player of the game, and certainly well deserved.”

Soucy’s goal probably didn’t come as he would have expected. The newest Islanders defenseman opened the game’s scoring from a sharp angle in the left circle 17:18 into the second period.

“He’s just a solid defenseman that makes smart play[s],” Anders Lee said. “He’s not flashy, but he gets the job done. Tonight, I love that he was just throwing pucks at the net and he got rewarded for it.”

Soucy was acquired from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. The 31-year-old began his Islanders tenure with a back-to-back against his former squad.

“It's definitely weird at first,” Soucy said following the win. “Once the game gets going, though, it’s kind of just hockey. Like I’ve kept saying, I want to help this team win. [It] doesn’t matter who it’s against.”

Soucy has nine points (4G, 5A) and played a strong role in holding the Rangers to a single goal to sweep the four-game season series against New York.

“[I’m] just happy to contribute,” Soucy said. “Ultimately, [I] want to help this team get two points, especially before the break here.”

Fellow Islanders newcomer Ondrej Palat was the most recent Iron Man mask recipient before Soucy, as both new Islanders got to take part in the locker room tradition early in their tenure with the blue and orange.

20260129_NYI_NYR_POST_IRONMAN-4

News Feed

Takeaways: Islanders Sweep Season Series Over Rangers With 2-1 Win

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Rangers 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Takeaways: Islanders Top Rangers 5-2 for Second Straight Win

Palat Earns Iron Man Mask in Isles Debut 

Soucy to Bolster Isles Blue Line with Size and Strength

Palat and Soucy Deals Show Darche’s Belief in Islanders

Palat Brings a Winning Pedigree, Excited to Make an Impact for Isles Organization

Isles Day-to-Day: Palat and Soucy Arrive, Updates vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Acquire Palat, 2026 Third-Round Pick and 2027 Sixth-Round Pick from New Jersey for Tsyplakov

7 Facts: Ondrej Palat

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Flyers 4-0

DeAngelo Earns Second Iron Man Mask

7 Facts: Carson Soucy 

Islanders Acquire Soucy