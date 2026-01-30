Soucy Earns Iron Man Mask as Isles Knock Off Rangers 2-1 

First game back at Madison Square Garden. First Islanders goal. First Iron Man mask.

Carson Soucy's first goal with his new team came against his old team, as the defenseman earned his first Iron Man mask as the Islanders player of the game in their 2-1 win over the New York Rangers at MSG.

“[I] was happy for Carson,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “He’s been playing so well. The guys gave him the player of the game, and certainly well deserved.”

Soucy’s goal probably didn’t come as he would have expected. The newest Islanders defenseman opened the game’s scoring from a sharp angle in the left circle 17:18 into the second period.

“He’s just a solid defenseman that makes smart play[s],” Anders Lee said. “He’s not flashy, but he gets the job done. Tonight, I love that he was just throwing pucks at the net and he got rewarded for it.”