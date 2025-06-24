The NHL’s Decentralized Draft Explained

Read up on how the 2025 NHL Draft will work in a new decentralized format, the run of show for the Isles first-overall selection and all the festivities set to happen on Long Island

2526-018-Draft-Hub-Experience-Opt1-DraftLogo-Plain-1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

On some level, this year’s NHL Draft will look similar to year’s past.

The top prospects will pose on stage, celebrate with their families and soak up the moment in front of all the flashing lights and TV cameras.

What makes this year’s draft different will be the decentralized nature – meaning team executives, coaches and scouts will convene virtually from their home cities.

Instead of being at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche will be at UBS Arena along with his coaching staff, scouts and other Islanders personnel. The decentralized format resembles the model that has been standard for the NFL and NBA for decades. Darche is comfortable with the change and is ready to get to work with his staff when the Islanders are on the clock on Friday.

"I enjoy being on the draft floor and having everyone in one city, but other sports do it like this so I'm comfortable this way," Darche said. "With me just starting, it's nice to have everybody here and focused. I enjoy the in-person I won't lie, but whatever the league decides I'll be doing my job."

Innovative technology will ensure the players and teams will have a real-feel experience. When the Islanders make a pick, the player will go on stage to get his Islanders jersey and hat for the photo op, before entering a virtual reality room with a 360-degree camera where the pick will be able to virtually meet and talk to Darche and other Isles reps.

The NHL invited the top 50 prospects ranked by NHL’s Central Scouting to attend the event in-person with their families, but other players in the draft class are welcome to attend.

Commissioner Gary Bettman will announce the Islanders’ first overall selection in round one, which will be live on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports on Friday night at 7 p.m. eastern.

In addition to the first-overall pick, the Islanders also have the 42nd, 74th,106th, 138th, 170th and 202nd pick in rounds two through seven this year. Rounds 2-7 will be on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1 starting at 12 p.m. eastern.

The NHL Draft will be a party on both the west coast and the east coast. The Islanders will be hosting a draft party at UBS Arena on Friday, featuring a star-studded lineup of both current players and Isles alumni.

Ryan Pulock, Casey Cizikas, JG Pageau, Scott Mayfield, Butch Goring, John Tonelli, Shawn Bates, Eric Cairns, Steve Webb, Benoit Hogue and Dennis Seidenberg will be at the draft party to celebrate the newest member of the Islanders organization.

All fans in attendance will receive a foam finger to remember the special night, while the all-new Draft Collection will be available at Isles Lab. Custom jerseys will be 20% off for the opportunity for fans to rep the new draft class.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for tailgating and fans can hear from Darche at 5:30 p.m. before he heads into the War Room to prepare for the first overall pick on Friday. Tickets still available for just $5 with proceeds benefiting the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

News Feed

Martin Named Special Assistant to the GM

Takeaways From Mathieu Darche’s Pre-Draft Press Conference

Islanders Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

This Day in Isles History: June 24

Catching Up with Isaiah George: Defenseman Recaps Rookie Season

Rocky Thompson Named Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach

This Day in Isles History: June 23

This Day in Isles History: June 19

Nelson Growing and Thriving at Notre Dame, Looks Ahead to Isles Development Camp Before Junior Season

The Peewees Meet the Pros: Mayfield and Pulock Surprise Kids at the Islanders Street Hockey Session

Bowness Named Assistant General Manager & Director of Player Personnel

Nurmi Reflects on Memorial Cup Victory After First OHL Season

Hockey with Hicks: Inside the Islanders Street Hockey Session with Thomas Hickey

25 Years Later, Rick DiPietro Reflects on First-Overall Selection

This Day in Isles History: June 12

This Day in Isles History: June 11

Get to Know Calum Ritchie

Calum Ritchie on Becoming a New York Islander After Avalanche Trade, Turning Pro This Season