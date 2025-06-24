The NHL’s Decentralized Draft Explained

On some level, this year’s NHL Draft will look similar to year’s past.

The top prospects will pose on stage, celebrate with their families and soak up the moment in front of all the flashing lights and TV cameras.

What makes this year’s draft different will be the decentralized nature – meaning team executives, coaches and scouts will convene virtually from their home cities.

Instead of being at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Islanders GM and EVP Mathieu Darche will be at UBS Arena along with his coaching staff, scouts and other Islanders personnel. The decentralized format resembles the model that has been standard for the NFL and NBA for decades. Darche is comfortable with the change and is ready to get to work with his staff when the Islanders are on the clock on Friday.

"I enjoy being on the draft floor and having everyone in one city, but other sports do it like this so I'm comfortable this way," Darche said. "With me just starting, it's nice to have everybody here and focused. I enjoy the in-person I won't lie, but whatever the league decides I'll be doing my job."