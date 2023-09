The newest Puppy with a Purpose deserves a round of a-paws.

The New York Islanders and America’s VetDogs are teaming up to raise a fourth service dog and need your help to pick out a pawfect name for the precious eight-week-old yellow lab!

Just like previous pups Radar, Tori and Monte, Islanders fans will have the opportunity to cast their vote to name the next Puppy with a Purpose. Voting will be open from Sept. 14th through the 28th.