The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023

The Week Ahead:

Saturday, Nov. 4th at Hershey: The Islanders make their first trip to Chocolatetown to face Washington’s affiliate, the Hershey Bears, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It marks the second of six meetings between the division rivals after Bridgeport’s 3-2 overtime loss to Hershey on Oct. 22nd. Tanner Fritz recorded his first goal back with the organization that afternoon, and Matt Maggio scored his second pro goal.

Sunday, Nov. 5th vs. Springfield: The Islanders return home this Sunday afternoon for their first of 12 meetings against the Thunderbirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. Bridgeport went 6-2-4-0 against the St. Louis Blues’ affiliate last season and 4-1-1-0 in those games at home. Six of the 12 matchups went to overtime. Sunday is Kid’s Day at Total Mortgage Arena, featuring $10 tickets for kids 12 and younger.

Ice Chips

The Killers: The Islanders’ penalty kill was busy but effective this past weekend, going 10-for-11 in two games against Charlotte. It was perfect through six situations on Saturday, including three consecutive 5-on-3 Charlotte power plays due to overlapping minor penalties. Bridgeport’s kill improved to 27-for-30 overall this season, good for fourth in the AHL (90.0%). It is the only perfect penalty kill on home ice in the Eastern Conference (7-for-7).