The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 31, 2023

The Bridgeport Islanders made their first of two trips down to the Tar Heel State this past weekend, wrapping up October with a pair of games against the Charlotte Checkers. William Dufour and Samuel Asselin each scored on the power play, while Jakub Skarek and Ken Appleby shared time in the crease.
The Islanders (2-4-1-0) went 2-for-6 on the man advantage at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday, but suffered a 5-2 loss in their first meeting with the Checkers (4-3-0-0). Dufour and Asselin recorded their first goals of the season against Charlotte’s Ludovic Waeber, but the Swiss-born goaltender stopped the other 27 shots he faced in his AHL debut. Skarek (2-2-1) made 25 saves in his fourth straight start for Bridgeport. Ruslan Iskhakov had two assists.