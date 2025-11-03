The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 3

Catch up on all things Bridgeport Islanders with game recaps, team leaders and more in this week's Bridgeport Report

54896320802_401750fa62_k1
By Jason Shaya

The Bridgeport Islanders went 1-2-0 this week, highlighted by Marcus Hogberg's 26-save performance in a 2-1 SO win on home ice over Springfield. Recap the week below and follow the Bridgeport Islanders on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).

Sunday, Nov. 2nd: BRI 2, SPR 1 SO

The Bridgeport Islanders returned home for a Sunday matinee against the Springfield Thunderbirds, eager to get back in the win column. In a game that demanded a full 65-minute effort, the Islanders prevailed 2-1 in a shootout, backed by a 26-save performance from Marcus Högberg and the decisive goal from Matthew Highmore. Full recap.

Friday, Oct. 31st: WBS 3, BRI 2

The Bridgeport Islanders headed into enemy territory as they continued to battle Atlantic Division foes when they stepped onto the ice in Wilkes-Barre to play the Penguins. The Islanders faced off against them earlier in the season at home and Friday night’s game marked the first road trip into Mohegan Arena. During the contest, both teams tallied goals in the opening period and headed into the last frame tied at one goal each. The Penguins found the go-ahead goal late in the third to eventually capture the victory as the Islanders lost their third straight contest. Full recap.

Wednesday, October 29th: HER 3, BRI 1

The Bridgeport Islanders returned to Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday night after their first two road games of the season, eager to return to the winning column against the visiting Hershey Bears. Leaving the first period with a 1-0 advantage, the Islanders were unable to maintain their lead as Hershey scored three goals in the second period to win the Atlantic Division rivals’ first matchup of the season, 3-1. Full recap.

Roster Notes:

After playing his first games while registering his first points in the NHL, Marshall Warren returned to Bridgeport and has recorded at least a point in all but two games he’s played in the AHL this season. Warren currently leads the team in scoring.

- Three players are tied for the team lead in goals with three: Hunter Drew, Joey Larson and Cam Berg.
- Goaltender Marcus Hogberg has turned aside 60 of 63 shots in his previous two games giving him a .952 save percentage and a 1.50 GAA.
- Joey Larson had a team high six shots on goal during Sunday’s contest against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
- Joey Larson and Marshall Warren are tied for a team best +4 this season.
- Forward Hunter Drew is currently 4th in the AHL with 33 penalty minutes.
- Liam Foudy is week to week with a lower body injury
- Julien Gauthier is still out indefinitely but he has resumed skating

Team Leaders:

Marshall Warren: 6GP- 2G, 4A, 6 PTS
Hunter Drew 8GP- 3G, 2A, 5 PTS
Joey Larson: 9GP- 3G, 2A, 5 PTS
Matthew Highmore: 9GP- 1G, 4A, 5PTS
Cam Berg: 8GP- 3G, 1A, 4PTS

Upcoming Games:

Wednesday, Nov 5th - 7:00 PM @ Total Mortgage Arena vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Buy Tickets Here!

Friday, 7:05 PM @ Mass Mutual Center vs Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, Nov. 8th - 7:00 PM @ Total Mortgage Arena vs Springfield Thunderbirds Buy Tickets Here for Sound Tigers Saturday!

News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 3, 2025

Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Nov. 3

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 3

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Columbus 3-2 in Comeback Thriller

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

Schaefer Named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Capitals 1

Takeaways: Islanders Snap Skid with 3-1 Win Over Capitals

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Recalled, "Excited" to Make Islanders Debut

Islanders Fans Votes Are In, The Sixth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Marty”

New York Islanders and Affina Partner to Launch New Loyalty Program Powered by CrowdPlay Platform

The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

Takeaways: Islanders Drop Third Straight Game with 6-2 Loss to Hurricanes 

Isles Day to Day: Romanov Returns, Barzal Out Vs Hurricanes

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

Drouin and Duclair Living Out Childhood Dream with Islanders

The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2