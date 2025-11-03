The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 3

Friday, Oct. 31st: WBS 3, BRI 2

The Bridgeport Islanders headed into enemy territory as they continued to battle Atlantic Division foes when they stepped onto the ice in Wilkes-Barre to play the Penguins. The Islanders faced off against them earlier in the season at home and Friday night’s game marked the first road trip into Mohegan Arena. During the contest, both teams tallied goals in the opening period and headed into the last frame tied at one goal each. The Penguins found the go-ahead goal late in the third to eventually capture the victory as the Islanders lost their third straight contest. Full recap.

Wednesday, October 29th: HER 3, BRI 1

The Bridgeport Islanders returned to Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday night after their first two road games of the season, eager to return to the winning column against the visiting Hershey Bears. Leaving the first period with a 1-0 advantage, the Islanders were unable to maintain their lead as Hershey scored three goals in the second period to win the Atlantic Division rivals’ first matchup of the season, 3-1. Full recap.

Roster Notes:

After playing his first games while registering his first points in the NHL, Marshall Warren returned to Bridgeport and has recorded at least a point in all but two games he’s played in the AHL this season. Warren currently leads the team in scoring.

- Three players are tied for the team lead in goals with three: Hunter Drew, Joey Larson and Cam Berg.

- Goaltender Marcus Hogberg has turned aside 60 of 63 shots in his previous two games giving him a .952 save percentage and a 1.50 GAA.

- Joey Larson had a team high six shots on goal during Sunday’s contest against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

- Joey Larson and Marshall Warren are tied for a team best +4 this season.

- Forward Hunter Drew is currently 4th in the AHL with 33 penalty minutes.

- Liam Foudy is week to week with a lower body injury

- Julien Gauthier is still out indefinitely but he has resumed skating