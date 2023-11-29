The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 29, 2023

The Bridgeport Islanders collected two points in three games last week to complete their 11-game slate during the month of November. Six players compiled multiple points including Kyle MacLean, who recorded a team-leading two goals.
The Islanders (6-11-1-0) begin December this upcoming weekend and hope to build on a 4-2 win against the Belleville Senators at Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. MacLean scored twice for the second time this season, while Travis Mitchell recorded his first pro goal and multi-point game (one goal, one assist) on a career-best five shots. Ruslan Iskhakov added one goal and one assist, and Ken Appleby (3-3-0) made 25 saves. Bridgeport outshot Belleville 41-27.