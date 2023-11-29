The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 29, 2023

Sunday’s win put a two-game losing streak to bed, as the Islanders fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins to bookend Thanksgiving. Otto Koivula and Jeff Kubiak each found the back of the net in a 4-2 loss to the Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Wednesday. Jakub Skarek (3-8-1) made 29 saves.

Skarek turned aside another 30 shots in a resilient effort against the Bruins on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 2-1 loss at home. Karson Kuhlman scored Bridgeport’s lone goal with a power-play tally in the first period.

The Islanders face the Providence Bruins (8-8-1-2) twice this weekend with a home-and-home series that begins Friday at 7:05 p.m. inside Amica Mutual Pavilion. The series shifts to Bridgeport on Saturday night where a 7 p.m. puck drop is scheduled for Total Mortgage Arena. All games can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.