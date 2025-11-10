The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 10

The Bridgeport Islanders went 2-1-0 this week. They're coming off two straight wins in a home-and-home set where they outscored the Springfield Thunderbirds 12-3 over the span of both games. Recap the week below and follow the Bridgeport Islanders on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).

Saturday, Nov. 8: BRI 6, SPR

The Bridgeport Islanders returned to Total Mortgage Arena for the latter half of their home-and-home series against the Springfield Thunderbirds, riding momentum after a 6-2 victory on Friday night in Springfield. Looking to complete the sweep, Bridgeport delivered another dominant performance, lighting the lamp six times for a commanding 6-1 win in front of an energetic home crowd. Full recap here.

Friday, November 7: BRI 6, SPR 2

Bridgeport headed into enemy territory on Friday night to start a home-and-home series against the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. As a sold-out crowd in Springfield cheered on the Thunderbirds, the Islanders were there to spoil the party and the AHL debut of former Stanley Cup Champion, Milan Lucic who is attempting an NHL comeback after being out the entirety of the previous season. The opening period set the tone as the Isles roared to a two-goal lead and held on to win the contest, 6-2. Full recap here.

Wednesday, November 5 - LVP 6, BRI 2

Bridgeport returned to Total Mortgage Arena for a midweek matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, looking to build on Sunday’s 2-1 shootout win over the Springfield Thunderbirds. After a power-play goal midway through the third period evened the score at two and gave the Islanders life, Lehigh Valley responded with four unanswered goals to take a 6-2 win. Full recap here.

Roster Notes:

- After his goal on Saturday night at home, Chris Terry is now second all-time in Bridgeport franchise history in goals scored with 78.

- Joey Larson is now tied for second in the league amongst rookie goal scorers with six.

- Cole McWard leads the team in +/- with a +7 in 12 games played for the Isles.

- Matthew Highmore is on a three-game point steak (1G, 2A).

- Matthew Maggio is on a four-game assist streak (6A).

- In each of the three wins for goaltender Marcus Hogberg this season, he has given up a single goal against.

- Eetu Liukas scored a shorthanded goal on Saturday night which was the first in his AHL career.

- Liam Foudy remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

- Julien Gauthier is still out indefintely but he has resumed skating.

Team Leaders:

Matthew Highmore - 9 points (2G, 7A)

Matthew Maggio - 9 points (1G, 8A)

Joey Larson - 8 points (6G, 2A)

Alex Jefferies - 8 points (3G, 5A)

Hunter Drew - 7 points (4G, 3A)

Upcoming Games:

Wednesday, November 12 vs. WBS Penguins--10:30 AM. Total Mortgage Arena --School Day Game: SOLD OUT!

Friday, November 14 @ WBS Penguins – 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 15 vs Rochester Americans – 7:00 PM. Total Mortgage Arena – Sound Tigers Saturday: Buy Tickets Here!