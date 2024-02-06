The Bridgeport Report: Feb. 6, 2024

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Feb. 9th at Hartford (7 p.m.): The Islanders travel to Hartford for the third time this season, where the club is 1-1-0-0 so far. Bridgeport is 1-4-0-0 against the Wolf Pack overall including a 3-0 setback in their most recent meeting on Jan. 20th. The Islanders beat Hartford at the XL Center on Dec. 22nd, led by William Dufour’s two-goal performance.

Saturday, Feb. 10th vs. Lehigh Valley (7 p.m.): The Islanders are back at Total Mortgage Arena this Saturday, facing the Philadelphia Flyers’ affiliate for the first time this season. It’s the first of six meetings overall and the first of three at home. The seventh-place Phantoms are directly ahead of Bridgeport in the Atlantic Division standings, currently holding a 12-point advantage. Tickets are available HERE.

