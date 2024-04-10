The Bridgeport Report: Apr. 10, 2024

Alex Jefferies scored three times in four games and the Bridgeport Islanders collected three standings points during one of their busiest weeks of the season.

The Islanders (24-36-6-2) went 1-2-1-0 over a six-day span this past week.

The highlight of the week came on Wednesday when Aidan Fulp’s first professional goal proved to be the difference in a 4-1 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack at XL Center. Ken Appleby (10-10-2) made 28 saves for his third straight victory and Jefferies, who recorded his first pro goal one day prior, lit the lamp for a second straight contest. William Dufour and Carsen Twarynski also scored, while Twarynski (one goal, one assist) and Brian Pinho (two assists) had multi-point performances.