Teacher of the Month: Brooke Danz

Brooke Danz is a sixth and seventh grade special education teacher at PS/IS499

Tell us about yourself

I am a dedicated and hard-working person who always gives my best in everything I do. I love my job especially working with children and take pride in helping them learn and thrive. I care deeply about the people around me, always willing to help others, and would do anything for my friends.

If you played hockey, what position would you play and why?

I’d choose to be a goalie because I thrive under pressure. Knowing the team’s success could depend on me would drive me to give everything I’ve got. I’d never want to let my teammates down, and that motivation would push me to always bring my best.

What inspires you?

My friends and family really inspire me. Just knowing I have such amazing people in my life keeps me going. They always put a smile on my face and make every day better.