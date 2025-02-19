Teacher of the Month: Anna Ruocco

Meet our Xerox Future Goals Teacher of the Month for February

2425_171_TOTM February
By New York Islanders Community Relations
Anna Ruocco is a middle school teacher at the School for Global Leaders.

Tell us about yourself!

I’m a middle school social studies teacher in New York City. I’m a Long Islander at heart, but I love teaching in Manhattan. When I’m not teaching, I spend my time reading, exploring the city, and trying new restaurants. Being named Islanders Teacher of the Month is an exciting honor, and I’m thrilled to be part of this community!

If you played hockey, what position would you have and why?

If I played hockey, I’d play center because I like being in the middle of the action and setting people up for success. Plus, I’d love the challenge of winning face-offs!

Who is your favorite Islanders player and why?

My favorite player is Mat Barzal. He’s fast, skilled, and always fun to watch. I’m hoping he makes a full recovery soon and gets back to doing what he does best!

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by people who are passionate about what they do, whether it’s athletes, musicians, or everyday people who put their heart into their work. I’m also inspired by my students’ curiosity and resilience every day.

