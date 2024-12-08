Takeaways: Strong Second Period Leads Isles to 4-3 Win Over Canes

HOW IT HAPPENED

While the Islanders had some jump – and a pair of power plays out of the gate – the Hurricanes opened scoring on their first man advantage. Svechnikov’s first goal came on a bad bounce for the Isles, as his centering feed for Seth Jarvis caromed off Noah Dobson and past Sorokin at 15:43.

Dobson helped make amends in the second period, as he showed great patience on a two-on-one creating a lane and feeding a pass to Pageau to tie the score 1-1 at 6:05.

Carolina retook the lead with another power-play goal at the 9:23 mark, as Svechnikov swept in a puck that pinballed back and forth through the crease before finding the Russian winger’s stick. That wound up being the last shot of the period for the Hurricanes, as the Isles stormed back in the latter half.

New York got the scored tied in under a minute, as Casey Cizikas caused a Dmitry Orlov turnover, leading to Wahlstrom scooping up the puck snapping a lot shot through Kochetkov at 10:06.

Tsyplakov gave the Islanders their first lead in three games when he put the Islanders head 3-2 at 16:16 of the middle frame. Tsyplakov’s initial shot from the high slot was blocked, but he followed up on his own rebound before sweeping the puck past a downed Kochetkov.

Horvat capped the four-goal period at the 18:55 mark, burying a cross-ice pass from Pageau.

While the offense broke out in the second period, the Islanders defense also stepped up, holding Carolina to just two shots in the period, including none in the second half of the period.

“We played connected,” Pageau said. “When we had the puck in our zone, we had a lot of commitment, a lot of blocked shots from our guys. And when we had the puck, we were getting open for each other.”

The Hurricanes got back to their shot-from-everywhere mentality in the third, outshooting the Islanders 19-2 in the final frame. Sorokin was good when he needed to be, notably stopping a Martin Necas one-timer to keep it a two-goal game. Sorokin wound up stopping all four shots from Necas, who entered the game as the NHL’s second leading scorer.

The Hurricanes made it interesting in the final minute, as Kotkaniemi scored with 48.8 seconds to play, but that was as close as they came.

“We kept our focus,” Roy said. “We were on a mission tonight to win the game. And when we made a few mistakes in that third period, Ilya was outstanding.”