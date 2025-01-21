Takeaways: Special Teams Lead Isles Past Blue Jackets 3-1

Bo Horvat scores twice, while Simon Holmstrom nets shorthanded goal in win over Columbus

By Cory Wright
After getting a big win for a franchise great on Saturday, the New York Islanders got an important two points for their playoff chase on Monday.

The Isles scored a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena, closing the gap from eight points to six against a team that started the day in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We knew where we're at in the standings. We know where they're at,” Bo Horvat said. “They've been playing well all year, and we knew we had to show up tonight, and we sure did.”

Horvat produced a pair of goals – including a power-play tally – while Simon Holmstrom scored a shorthanded goal as the Islanders picked up their second-straight win – and second-straight win on home ice. In the process, they cooled off one of the NHL’s hottest teams, dealing Columbus its first regulation loss in eight contests.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 25 of 26 while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 of 55. Kent Johnson (PPG) scored the lone goal for Columbus.

CBJ at NYI | Recap

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders out-attempted Columbus 25-16 in the first period, but found themselves down 1-0 thanks to Johnson’s power-play goal 4:52 into the game and a bevy of blocked shots by the Blue Jackets, who were content to clog the middle of the ice.

Still, the Isles dictated much of the play in the back half of the first and it extended into the second period, with Barzal feeding Horvat for his first of the night 43 seconds into the middle frame. Holmstrom made it 2-1 before the period was three minutes old, burying a shorthanded tally for the eventual winner. Horvat extended the Islanders lead to 3-1 with his second goal of the period – a power-play tally on a feed from Barzal.

The Isles also dominated the chances in the middle frame, with seven high-danger opportunities at five-on-five, compared to zero for Columbus. Armed with a lead, the Isles contained Columbus in the third, holding the Blue Jackets to no high-danger chances at five-on-five.

CBJ@NYI: Holmstrom scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

SPECIAL TEAMS:

The Islanders special teams got off to a rocky start on Monday, with Johnson scoring on the first shot of the first Blue Jackets power play. From there, it was all Isles, who finished the game 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill, with a shorthanded tally.

Holmstrom’s shorthanded goal was the team’s fifth of the season, as he and JG Pageau took advantage of a Zach Werenski blown tire to score on a two-on-one. The goal was Holmstrom’s 10th of the season and his first shorty of the year after netting five last season.

It marked the first time since Dec. 19, 2023 the Isles scored a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the same period.

While the PK had its perfect six-game streak ended, it was a positive night against a Blue Jackets team converting over 30% in the last 20 games.

“What I loved is they scored on that power play, and for a few minutes, I thought that we were affected by it, but I mean, after that, we kept putting our legs back and then started playing our game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said.

CBJ@NYI: Horvat scores goal against Elvis Merzlikins

BARZAL AND HORVAT CONNECTION:

Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat were in sync on Monday night, with Barzal dishing the primary helper on both of Horvat’s goals.

Both came via some pretty passing, with Barzal feeding Horvat tape-to-tape from below the goal line on the Isles first goal of the night. Later in the period, Barzal circled the Columbus zone shaking off Sean Kuraly behind the net before sending a pass across the crease to an open Horvat.

As a line, Barzal, Horvat and Anders Lee were on the ice for five high-danger chances for at five-on-five (per Natural Stat Trick), compared to just one against.

“That was our second full game together since he's been back and it seems like, we rekindled it there tonight,” Horvat said. “We just got to keep that going, it’s about consistency.”

ODDS AND ENDS:

The Islanders won 34-of-50 draws at the face-off dot (68%). Horvat and Pageau both went 11-for-14 (79%).

The Islanders' 40 hits marked a season-high.

Marc Gatcomb had a team-high eight hits in his third NHL game.

Ryan Pulock led the Isles with 24:25 TOI

Noah Dobson left the game early in the third period and did not return.

Brock Nelson and Horvat tied for a team-high four shots on goal.

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 3, Blue Jackets 1

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Photos by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images, Bruce Bennett/Getty Images and Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders.

LINEUP NOTES:

Ilya Sorokin starting in place of Marcus Hogberg was the lone change from Saturday night. With the win, he improved to 6-0-2 lifetime against Columbus.

NOTABLE QUOTE:

Anders Lee on the power play scoring for a second time in three games:

“During the drought, we were trying to make the perfect play and trying to bring it down and in, or bring it to Bo. They were taking it away and a couple bounces didn't go for us either during that spot. But I think right now, we're just going out there and we're working. That's how it should be the whole time.”

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders have three days off before beginning a back-to-back set on Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

