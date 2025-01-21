Takeaways: Special Teams Lead Isles Past Blue Jackets 3-1

After getting a big win for a franchise great on Saturday, the New York Islanders got an important two points for their playoff chase on Monday.

The Isles scored a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena, closing the gap from eight points to six against a team that started the day in the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We knew where we're at in the standings. We know where they're at,” Bo Horvat said. “They've been playing well all year, and we knew we had to show up tonight, and we sure did.”

Horvat produced a pair of goals – including a power-play tally – while Simon Holmstrom scored a shorthanded goal as the Islanders picked up their second-straight win – and second-straight win on home ice. In the process, they cooled off one of the NHL’s hottest teams, dealing Columbus its first regulation loss in eight contests.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 25 of 26 while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 of 55. Kent Johnson (PPG) scored the lone goal for Columbus.