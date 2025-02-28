Takeaways: Sorokin Leads Isles to 2-1 Win Over Bruins

After a tough 5-1 loss on Tuesday night, the New York Islanders knew they needed a bounce-back game on Thursday.

Led by Ilya Sorokin, who needed one of his own, they got it, beating the Boston Bruins 2-1 at TD Garden.

Sorokin stopped 38-of-39 shots, while Alexander Romanov and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Isles, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

David Pastrnak scored the lone goal for the Bruins while Jeremy Swayman stopped 18-of-20 shots to extend their winless skid to five games (0-3-2)

“Sometimes you just need to find a way to win,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “And that's what we did.”

The win was critical for the Islanders (59 points), as they closed the gap with the Bruins (62 points) – a team they need to leapfrog in wild card race – from five points to three with two games in hand. They’re still seven points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (66 points) with a game in hand and five teams between them.

“A 1,000-mile distance starts with the first step,” Romanov said. “That was the first step.”