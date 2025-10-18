Takeaways: Lee Leads Isles to 5-4 Win Over Sens

The New York Islanders scored their second win of the season on Saturday, beating the Ottawa Senators in a 5-4 track meet at Canadian Tire Centre.

Anders Lee led the way with a three-point game (1G, 2A), including the game winner with 63 seconds to play to break a 4-4 tie. Emil Heineman, Bo Horvat, Max Shabanov and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, who fought out of 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 deficits for the win.

David Perron (PPG), Shane Pinto, Tim Stützle and Dylan Cozens scored for the Senators.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 33 shots for his first win of the season, while Linus Ullmark stopped 18 of 23 in the loss.

“It was one of those nights where we traded blows a little bit. Both sides could go back and clean up a few things,” Lee said. “You don’t want to see that every night, but we found a way to grind ourselves back into this… Coming away with two on the road here after a big win the other night, just to back it up, feels pretty good.”