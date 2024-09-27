Takeaways: Isles Shut Out by Flyers 2-0

The New York Islanders were shut out by the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 in preseason action on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Erik Johnson broke an 0-0 tie at scored the game’s first goal at 4:36 of the third period and Matvei Michkov scored an empty-netter to ice the game at 18:57. Samuel Ersson stopped all 36 shots in the shutout, while Marcus Hogberg stopped 24-of-25 for the Isles.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Patrick Roy said he was happy with his team’s defensive structure in what was a low-scoring, low-event game.

“We didn't give much,” Roy said. “We had a lot of good chances, their goalie, actually both goalies, played really well. [Ersson] made some really good saves, we had great chances and we just couldn’t bear down on those one.”

The loss drops the Isles to 1-2-0 in preseason play, which continues on Friday night against New Jersey.