Takeaways: Isles Beat Sharks 4-2 to Open California Road Trip

The Islanders pick up fourth win in their last five games, JG Pageau has three-point night (1G, 2A) and the power play converts twice

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080 17
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders started their three-game California road trip on the right foot, as they beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night at SAP Center.

Anthony Duclair (PPG), JG Pageau, Anders Lee and Adam Boqvist (PPG) led the way offensively for the Islanders, while Nikolai Kovalenko and Will Smith provided goals for San Jose.

Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves in the win – including a 20-save effort in the first period – in his 10th straight start for the win, while Alexandar Georgiev turned aside 24 of 28 in the loss.

With an important two points in the win, the Islanders (65 points) narrowed their gap from five points to three points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (68 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, though the Isles did not leapfrog any of the four teams in between them.

“Where we’ve stood throughout the season, we’ve always had that sense of urgency, but we need the results now,” Lee said. “Let’s continue to push. Great way to start the trip, let’s get ready for tomorrow night.”

NYI at SJS | Recap

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders didn’t get off to the start they wanted to as the Sharks were swarming in the first period, outshooting the Isles 17-1 through the first 10 minutes.

Duclair – who recorded the only shot on goal for New York at that point – scored a power play goal at 10:43 of the opening frame, as his shot from the left dot trickled past Georgiev. Pageau doubled the Islanders lead, ripping a shot from the left circle through Georgiev with 39 seconds left in the first period for his 12th goal of the season.

Sorokin faced 20 shots in the opening frame and weathered the storm, which was crucial in the eventual win. Despite the slow start, the Islanders scored two goals on eight shots in the opening 20 minutes.

“They came out really hard,” Pageau said. “Sorokin kept us in the game, we got our bounce right away, and they had some grade-A chances. We knew after the first period we had to be more connected on our breakouts. Sorokin gave us the opportunity to do that.”

The Sharks got one back on the power play in the middle frame. Kovalenko’s shot from the point beat Sorokin through traffic at the 6:27 mark of the period to get within a goal.

The Isles regained their two-goal advantage after a faceoff won by Pageau, Simon Holmstrom was quick to collect the puck and send it to Lee, who whipped it into the net to take a 3-1 advantage 1:13 into the third.

Boqvist pounced on the power play after Ryan Pulock drew a hooking penalty. In some solid puck movement in the waning seconds of the Isles’ fourth power play opportunity of the game, Tony DeAngelo sent a cross-ice pass to Pageau, who fed Boqvist at the point who buried New York’s second PPG of the game, marking the first time they scored two goals on the power play since Jan. 16.

“I thought they were pretty sharp,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said of his power play units. “They moved the puck very well, it was nice to see that happening.”

Will Smith broke through on the power play with under two minutes to play, beating Sorokin with a shot at the top of the right circle to make it 4-2, but that was as close as the Sharks came. The Islanders swept the season series over San Jose 2-0-0 and are 6-0-4 in their last 10 games against San Jose.

NYI@SJS: Boqvist scores PPG against Alexandar Georgiev

NEW LINES SPARK ISLES, PAGEAU’S LINE LEAD THE WAY

The Isles debuted some new-look lines on Saturday night and found success, with the line Lee, Pageau and Holmstrom combining for six points (2G, 4A) in the win.

“I think we just went to work,” Lee said. “We had a strong forecheck, we’re a simple line. We had great communication out there and we have fun playing out there with one another.”

LINEUP NOTES

Adam Boqvist drew into the lineup for Scott Mayfield. Boqvist buried his second goal as an Islander, skating 13:45 on a pair with Ryan Pulock.

NYI@SJS: Pageau scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

ODDS AND ENDS:

  • Ryan Pulock donned the “A” for the Isles after Brock Nelson, who served as an alternate captain for parts of five seasons, was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche before the NHL Trade Deadline. Roy revealed postgame that Pulock will wear the “A” in road games, while Palmieri will wear the “A” during home games.
  • Pageau recorded his 200th career NHL assist. He also recorded his fourth three-point performance (1G, 2A) of the season.
  • Kyle Palmieri led the team with six shots on goal.
  • Noah Dobson has three points in his last two games.

NOTABLE QUOTE:

Roy on his team’s adjustment to the time change with the west coast trip, as well as the whirlwind of the past few days with the NHL Trade Deadline.

“We expected a slow start. I didn’t like the slow start, but I expected it. We stayed calm. We need to be stronger on our battles and play more connected. But sometimes, with the news as well, it’s all in play.”

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders are headed straight to Anaheim where they’ll take on the Ducks in the second half of a back-to-back set. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. eastern.

