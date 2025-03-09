Takeaways: Isles Beat Sharks 4-2 to Open California Road Trip

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders didn’t get off to the start they wanted to as the Sharks were swarming in the first period, outshooting the Isles 17-1 through the first 10 minutes.

Duclair – who recorded the only shot on goal for New York at that point – scored a power play goal at 10:43 of the opening frame, as his shot from the left dot trickled past Georgiev. Pageau doubled the Islanders lead, ripping a shot from the left circle through Georgiev with 39 seconds left in the first period for his 12th goal of the season.

Sorokin faced 20 shots in the opening frame and weathered the storm, which was crucial in the eventual win. Despite the slow start, the Islanders scored two goals on eight shots in the opening 20 minutes.

“They came out really hard,” Pageau said. “Sorokin kept us in the game, we got our bounce right away, and they had some grade-A chances. We knew after the first period we had to be more connected on our breakouts. Sorokin gave us the opportunity to do that.”

The Sharks got one back on the power play in the middle frame. Kovalenko’s shot from the point beat Sorokin through traffic at the 6:27 mark of the period to get within a goal.

The Isles regained their two-goal advantage after a faceoff won by Pageau, Simon Holmstrom was quick to collect the puck and send it to Lee, who whipped it into the net to take a 3-1 advantage 1:13 into the third.

Boqvist pounced on the power play after Ryan Pulock drew a hooking penalty. In some solid puck movement in the waning seconds of the Isles’ fourth power play opportunity of the game, Tony DeAngelo sent a cross-ice pass to Pageau, who fed Boqvist at the point who buried New York’s second PPG of the game, marking the first time they scored two goals on the power play since Jan. 16.

“I thought they were pretty sharp,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said of his power play units. “They moved the puck very well, it was nice to see that happening.”

Will Smith broke through on the power play with under two minutes to play, beating Sorokin with a shot at the top of the right circle to make it 4-2, but that was as close as the Sharks came. The Islanders swept the season series over San Jose 2-0-0 and are 6-0-4 in their last 10 games against San Jose.