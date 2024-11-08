Takeaways: Isles Beat Senators 4-2 in Full Team Effort

The New York Islanders skated to their second straight win on Thursday night, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Anders Lee, JG Pageau, Oliver Wahlstrom and Bo Horvat (EN) scored for the Islanders, while Nick Jensen and Drake Batherson scored third period goals for the Senators. Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 of 30 shots faced, while Anton Forsberg turned aside 21 of 24.

The teams swapped a pair of penalties each in the first period, as the Isles went 2-for-2 on the kill in the frame. Casey Cizikas made an impressive play on the penalty kill, guarding the post and chipping the puck away when it was loose in the slot. Nelson had a quality chance late in the middle frame that was stifled by Forsberg.

To break open the scoring, Bo Horvat made a sharp pass from behind the net to Anders Lee in the slot, whose shot cleanly beat Forsberg at 15:48 of the second period. The Isles kept pushing and doubled their lead 2:33 after Lee’s tally. Pageau sprung into a semi-breakaway and wristed a shot through Forsberg to take a 2-0 lead for the Isles.

Wahlstrom corralled the puck in the right circle and shelfed a shot through Forsberg on a backhand to extend the Islanders lead to 3-0 at the 2:41 mark of the third period. The Senators retaliated shortly after, with Nick Jensen wristing a shot from the left circle to pull the Sens within two.

Drake Batherson made it a one-goal game with a power-play tally at the 14:27 mark of the third period, but the Islanders held on for the win. Horvat buried an empty-net goal to make it a three-point night (1G, 2A) to seal the deal for a win against an Eastern Conference opponent.

"It was outstanding tonight," Head Coach Patrick Roy said of his team's effort. "We played with patience, and I thought we played the right way. That's the reason we won that game. They made a push towards the second half of the third period, but I thought our guys did a really nice job. I was pleased with the focus that we have. It was a four-point game, so it was an important one."