Takeaways: Islanders Take Down Panthers 4-2 in Comeback Fashion

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Islanders jumped all over the Panthers in the first period, taking advantage of a team playing on the second night of a back-to-back set with travel from Montreal. Despite a 12-1 shot advantage in the opening 20 that included two power plays for the Isles, the game remained scoreless.

“Our first period was really good, I thought we did everything except scoring goals,” Roy said.

The Panthers found their legs to start the second period, scoring two quick goals, as Reinhart connected on a pass from Barkov at the side of the crease to open the scoring one minute intothe frame. Florida pounced on the power play to extend their lead to 2-0 when Barkov deflected a Reinhart shot that floated over Sorokin’s shoulder and in at the 4:48 mark of the second period.

By the end of 40 minutes of play, the Islanders still had a dominant shot advantage of 22-10 but Vanecek stood tall. JG Pageau had a breakaway chance early in the third period but was stoned by Vanecek, but the Isles kept pushing down 2-0.

“They scored two goals and we didn’t panic,” Roy said. “We stayed calm and played the same way and the puck finally bounced on our side.”

Gatcomb got the Isles on the board and livened up UBS Arena with a gorgeous wraparound goal at the 6:29 mark of the third period to get the Isles within one. Roy had praise for Gatcomb’s line with Kyle MacLean and Max Tsyplakov for the way they played through 60 minutes.

“They gave us that energy we needed,” Roy said. “That first goal was huge for us.”

Building off that momentum, the Islanders sustained more offensive zone pressure, and it paid off when Tsyplakov received a Mike Reilly pass, faked a shot from the right dot and moved in further to rip a shot past Vanecek to tie the score at two apiece at the 12:16 mark of the third period.

The Islanders took their first lead of the game 17 seconds later when Dobson raced past three Florida defenders and wristed a shot to take a 3-2 lead with 7:27 left in the game.

The Panthers swarmed the Islanders zone with the goalie pulled, but Sorokin protected the 3-2 lead at five-on-six before Holmstrom sealed the deal with an empty-net goal.

“He was making outstanding saves, especially that last flurry in the last minute or two,” Dobson said of Sorokin. “As expected with him, he gives us a chance to win every night.”