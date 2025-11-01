Takeaways: Islanders Snap Skid with 3-1 Win Over Capitals

The New York Islanders got back on track on Friday night, defeating the Washington Capitals 3-1 and snapping a three-game winless skid in the process.

JG Pageau (SHG), Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal (ENG) scored for the Islanders, while Tom Wilson scored the lone goal for the Capitals. Ilya Sorokin stopped 22-of-23 shots in the win, while Logan Thompson stopped 20-of-22 in the loss.

The Islanders completed their four-game road trip with a record of 1-2-1, while the win lifted the Islanders record (5-5-1) back to NHL-.500.

The Islanders had a strong defensive effort overall on Friday, allowing one goal, which marked a season-low. They entered the contest with 15 goals allowed over the span of their last three games.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Horvat said. “After a couple shaky games to start the road trip, this gives us momentum going back home.”