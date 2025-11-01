Takeaways: Islanders Snap Skid with 3-1 Win Over Capitals

Ilya Sorokin sharp, Cal Ritchie debuts, as Islanders snap three-game winless stretch

3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders got back on track on Friday night, defeating the Washington Capitals 3-1 and snapping a three-game winless skid in the process.

JG Pageau (SHG), Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal (ENG) scored for the Islanders, while Tom Wilson scored the lone goal for the Capitals. Ilya Sorokin stopped 22-of-23 shots in the win, while Logan Thompson stopped 20-of-22 in the loss.

The Islanders completed their four-game road trip with a record of 1-2-1, while the win lifted the Islanders record (5-5-1) back to NHL-.500.

The Islanders had a strong defensive effort overall on Friday, allowing one goal, which marked a season-low. They entered the contest with 15 goals allowed over the span of their last three games.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” Horvat said. “After a couple shaky games to start the road trip, this gives us momentum going back home.”

NYI at WSH | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- The Islanders put together a complete effort in the final game of their road trip, gradually improving as the game wore on. The Isles didn’t generate much offensively in the first period, as they were outshot 13-6, with nine Washington shots registering as high-danger chances per Natural Stat Trick, After allowing Wilson’s goal in the first period, the Islanders scored three unanswered goals and Head Coach Patrick Roy was quick to point out Sorokin’s strong efforts in the win.

“I was very happy with this game,” Roy said. “I felt like we were shaky at the beginning the game because of the losses we had, but Ilya [Sorokin] was outstanding. He gave us the belief that we can win this game.”

- It was certainly a rebound effort for Sorokin, who has struggled in his first eight starts, allowing three or more goals in each prior outing. The one goal-against was a season low for Sorokin.

“As a goalie, I’m sure you need a night like this,” Roy said. “Hopefully that’ll bring the confidence that can help him get on a roll.”

- The game featured a goalie duel, as the goaltenders on either side of the ice made highlight reel saves. Sorokin robbed former Islander Anthony Beauvillier, who almost had a wide-open net to shoot at, but Sorokin performed a split to get to the left side of the crease in time to make the save. Thompson robbed Jonathan Drouin in the second period, making a snappy glove save after Drouin cut across the crease to get to his forehand in tight.

NYI@WSH: Sorokin with a great save against Anthony Beauvillier

- Cal Ritchie made his Islanders debut, skating 16:17 TOI and recording two shot attempts. He started the night on a line with Barzal and Kyle Palmieri, but shifted to center midway through the contest on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Kyle Palmieri. The 20-year-old forward said he feels more comfortable at center but is happy to play wherever he’s needed.

The game marked his eighth NHL games after he suited up for seven games for Colorado at the beginning of last season. Roy said that his four preseason outings and three games for the Bridgeport Islanders helped him adjust.

“I was impressed because he looked pretty calm out there,” Roy said postgame. “You can tell he played some games last year, some exhibition games this year and some games [in Bridgeport]. He played really well.”

NYI@WSH: Pageau scores SHG against Logan Thompson

- The penalty kill was sharp on Friday night, going a perfect 4-for-4, while also scoring a shorthanded goal.

“We were just outworking their power play,” Horvat said. “We did a good job pressing them and we got the timely saves when we needed it. I thought our defensemen were aggressive, doing a great job or taking away options and us as forwards, we were taking away their time and space.”

- The Islanders got their offense going on the penalty kill, courtesy of Pageau and Simon Holmstrom, who teamed up on a shorthanded goal. Holmstrom rushed up ice and sent a pass to in front of the crease to Pageau, who tapped in the first goal of the game for the Islanders. It marked Pageau’s team-leading third shorthanded point and Holmstrom’s second shorthanded point of the season.

“We’re on the ice a lot together, we have good chemistry,” Pageau said. “That goal was all him, he gave me the chance to get a stick on it.”

- Roy talked pregame about just how well Horvat’s line has been working and he connected with Emil Heineman on a 2-on-1 off the rush, where Heineman set up Horvat for the go-ahead goal. Horvat leads the Islanders with seven goals this season.

NYI-WSH-Postgame-Port
GettyImages-2243877068
GettyImages-2243880260
GettyImages-2243880237
GettyImages-2243878942
GettyImages-2243878696
GettyImages-2243876756
GettyImages-2243876939
GettyImages-2243876856
GettyImages-2243876999
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 2

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on October 30th, 2025. Photo credit:  Katherine Gawlik /Icon Sportswire via Getty Images,  Josh Lavallee /Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NEXT GAME

The Islanders return home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday to open a three-game homestand. Puck drop is at 5 PM.

Related Content

NYI 3 vs WSH 1: Ilya Sorokin

NYI 3 vs WSH 1: Cal Ritchie

NYI 3 vs WSH 1: Bo Horvat

NYI 3 vs WSH 1: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Ritchie Recalled, "Excited" to Make Islanders Debut

Islanders Fans Votes Are In, The Sixth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Marty”

New York Islanders and Affina Partner to Launch New Loyalty Program Powered by CrowdPlay Platform

The Skinny: Hurricanes 6, Islanders 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Capitals

Takeaways: Islanders Drop Third Straight Game with 6-2 Loss to Hurricanes 

Isles Day to Day: Romanov Returns, Barzal Out Vs Hurricanes

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

Drouin and Duclair Living Out Childhood Dream with Islanders

The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-2 to Bruins, Point Streak Ends at Five Games 

Game Preview: Islanders at Bruins

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 28

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 27, 2025 

Islanders and Maple Leafs April 9 Start Time Changed to 6:45 PM

Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Practices in Non-Contact Jersey, Out vs Boston

Family and Friends Make Warren's NHL Debut One to Remember

The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO