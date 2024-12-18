Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out By Hurricanes 4-0

There was no rally in Raleigh on Tuesday night, as the New York Islanders were shut out 4-0 by Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

Andrei Svechnikov (PPG), Jordan Martinook, Tyson Jost and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, as the Isles were blanked for a fifth time this season.

Ilya Sorokin started the game and stopped 19 of 23 through two periods, with Marcus Hogberg stopping all six shots he saw in a third period relief appearance.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped all 32 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season.

With the loss, the Islanders have lost two straight, missing a chance to move from seventh to sixth in the Metropolitan Division standings.

“It's obviously frustrating because we need to start clawing ourselves back into this,” Ryan Pulock said. “We need to be urgent here to collect points and get some wins. Obviously if you're not going to do that, you're going to fall behind.”