Takeaways: Islanders Rally for Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Oilers

ISLES BATTLE BACK FOR A POINT

In Patrick Roy’s mind there are two ways to look at a point in an OT loss.

“There are nights you're going home and you're pissed off,” Roy said. “There are nights you’re going home and you say, ‘okay we stole the point.’ And tonight that was the case.”

Tuesday was certainly the latter for the Islanders, who battled out of a 3-1 deficit with under seven minutes to play in the third period to get an important point in a place they’d only won once since 2007.

“That's a big point when you're down 3-1 with a few minutes left, and on the road here against a very good hockey team,” Lee said. “Unfortunate we didn't get the second one, but for us to keep it within reach and find a way to get it to OT, it's a good point.”

Lee led the charge for the Islanders in the third period. The Islanders’ captain converted a rebound after Ryan Pulock dangled Jeff Skinner and then put a low shot off Stuart Skinner’s far pad to make it 3-2 at 12:54. With the Islanders net empty, Lee’s hot stick tied the score as Palmieri fed JG Pageau down low for a quick touch-pass to the captain at the top of the crease with 2:40 to play.

“Getting down a couple goals midway through the third to be able to come back and find a way to get a point, I think, is really big for this team,” Pulock said.

The three-on-three session favored the high-flying Oilers, who wore down a visibly exhausted Ryan Pulock, Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom, culminating in a short side goal from the red-hot Draisaitl.

“At the end, I think we were just gassed,” Roy said. “I'm extremely proud of our guys, extremely proud. It was a good effort by our guys.”