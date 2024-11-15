Takeaways: Islanders Play Complete Game in 5-2 Win Over Canucks

The New York Islanders put together a complete game on Thursday night, stifling the Vancouver Canucks to the tune of a 5-2 win at Rogers Arena.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki opened the scoring for Vancouver, but after that it was all Islanders, as JG Pageau (PPG), Scott Mayfield, Pierre Engvall, Anders Lee (1G, 1A) and Noah Dobson (ENG) found the back of the net. Tyler Myers rounded out the scoring late, but by then the game was safely in the Islanders hands.

“Tonight it was a huge team effort,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “It's hard for me to single out anybody because everybody played real solid.”

Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 of 27 in the win, while Kevin Lankinen stopped 27-of-31 in the loss.

With the win, the Islanders extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2).

“To finally get rewarded for playing the right way, it definitely feels nice,” said Bo Horvat, who had a pair of assists in the win. “We knew all along, if we were playing the same way and playing that way, we're going to get rewarded eventually.”