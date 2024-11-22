Takeaways: Islanders Let Lead Slip in 2-1 Loss to Red Wings

ISLANDERS LET LATE LEAD SLIP AWAY:

Thursday marked the third straight game the Islanders let a third period lead slip away and while the particulars of each game differed slightly, it added up to the same frustrating result.

On this night, it was a broken stick that allowed the Red Wings to tie the score. Alexander Romanov’s stick exploded at the Detroit blue line, sending the Red Wings back on an odd-man rush the other way. Berggren, a defenseman, opted to shoot, beating Ilya Sorokin with a top corner snipe to the blocker side.

While the Islanders were able to get a point out of Tuesday’s game in Calgary – where the Flames notched the score 1-1 in the third on a power-play goal – that was not the case in the Motor City. Dylan Larkin carried the puck into the corner in Islanders zone and chopped a puck out to an open Lucas Raymond, who beat Sorokin with another snipe, this time over the glove with 51.1 seconds to play.

After starting the season 5-0-0 when leading after two periods, Thursday marked the second straight game the Isles fell when taking a lead into the final frame (5-1-1). It also marked the eighth time this season the Islanders had allowed a tying goal, with their record dropping to 2-3-3 over that span.

“We have to figure out a way to execute under the kind of pressure that protecting a late lead requires,” Palmieri said.

What’s been a commonality through the past three games has been the Islanders lack of offense, with only four goals over that span. On a night where neither team hit double-digits in terms of high-danger chances, the Islanders held a 9-5 edge at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick, but couldn’t find a way to convert.

“We know we have to be better,” Palmieri said. “It's about executing. [It was a] bad break on the broken stick, but even still, we had chances to put the game away. I had chances on my stick to give us some cushion, and didn't get the job done.”