Takeaways: Islanders Let Lead Slip, Fall 6-3 to Panthers

The New York Islanders dropped a 6-3 decision to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at UBS Arena in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Dennis Cholowski, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson built a 3-0 lead by the 11:41 mark of the first period, but New York allowed six unanswered goals from Matthew Tkachuk (2G), Sam Reinhart, Mackie Samoskevich, Sam Bennett and Gustav Forsling (EN). Semyon Varlamov allowed five goals on 27 shots in the loss, while Spencer Knight stopped 25 of 28 shots faced for the win.

The Isles pounced first on the Panthers, with Cholowski scoring a goal 1:32 into the game in his season debut. The defenseman wristed a shot from the point that found a way through traffic and Spencer Knight to get a 1-0 jump on the Cats. Kyle Palmieri doubled the lead with a strong net-front effort, tipping a shot on net and burying his own rebound for his fourth goal of the season.

Palmieri whizzed around the boards, chipped the puck to Max Tsyplakov, whose shot missed wide for Brock Nelson to bank it behind Knight for a commanding 3-0 lead 11:41 into the first period.

The reigning Stanley Cup champs wouldn’t go down easy - as they began to slowly, but gradually, to claw back. A neutral zone turnover led to a wide-open Sam Reinhart rushing in on with time and space to move in on Varlamov and beat him glove-side. Matthew Tkachuk set an effective screen and was in position to jam in a Carter Verhaeghe rebound to get Florida within one.

The Isles best chance to retaliate in the middle frame was a sequence that ended with Mathew Barzal hitting the post after a feed from Bo Horvat, preceded by a nice play from Simon Holmstrom.

The Panthers got even late in the middle frame, as Mackie Samoskevich burst into the Isles zone with speed and scored his first NHL goal with a wraparound that knotted the game at three apiece at the 18:16 mark of the period.

“They just started working, and we didn't,” Anders Lee said. “We got our game and we got our legs in the first and the second, they showed up and turned the game around.”

Sam Bennett deflected in the go-ahead goal at 6:19 of the third, while Tkachuk added some padding for the Panthers with a power-play goal to take a 5-3 lead. Forsling buried an empty net goal to seal the deal.

"We knew it'd be a 60-minute game," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "I mean, come on, these guys won the Stanley Cup, they know how to win, they know how to come back. It's 60-minute game, so even if you win the first period, 2-0 or 3-0, you know that there's a lot of hockey to be played. We had chances, we just didn't get the goal that could have made a difference.”