Mitchell Chaffee Appreciative Of Wife’s Military Service

Mitchell Chaffee will have a little extra to play for on Saturday when the New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils for Military Appreciation Night at UBS Arena.

Chaffee’s wife Courtney is an intelligence officer for F-16 fighter jets with the 179th Fighter Squadron, the aerial piece of the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth.

Courtney is weeks away from reaching 10 years of military service.

“She's brilliant,” Chaffee said. “She's done a lot, and she's been in the military for almost 10 years now, and it's really impressive for her to do that. Let alone with how she supports me, and it's sweet. She's been deployed, and it's special for me to cheer her on and go support her and her career and what she wants to do and she does the same for me.”

Mitchell and Courtney met in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2022 when the former was a black ace for the Minnesota Wild, a group of organizational prospects gathered to be ready for a playoff stretch.

Courtney was concluding her master’s degree program from University of St. Thomas in St. Paul and was stationed at the 148th Fighter Wing when the two met.