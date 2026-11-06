Takeaways: Islanders Fall Late to Carolina 5-3

Brandon Bussi stood tall in the first period with a pad save to erase a one-on-one opportunity from Anthony Duclair and stopped Heineman’s breakaway bid.

The Islanders weren’t able to sustain consistent offensive zone pressure in the first period – a credit to the Hurricanes defensive structure – but they outshot the Canes 10-8 and went 14-for-17 (82.4 percent) at the faceoff dot.

“I actually didn't mind our first,” Schenn said. “The first couple minutes no, but after that, I thought we had some chances. We had some breakaways, we had some odd mans. I thought we at least deserved one in the first and it's good to see our group be resilient and battle back... It's just can't be giving away points any time of the year late in games.”

Matthew Schaefer recorded the primary assist on Chaffee’s tip-in goal for his 11th helper of the year. Schaefer has nine points (4G, 5A) in his last eight games and at least one point in 10 of the last 12 contests.

Eklund’s late second period equalizer created a 3-3 stalemate until the final minutes as Carrier found a loose puck in front of Varlamov for the game-winner.

The Islanders went 0-for-4 on their power play opportunities and had just one scoring chance in the third period at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“If you look lead wide right now, it's a lot of heavy pressure, three-point pressure we call it where guys are flexing out, and essentially what they're trying to do is push you away from the net,” Schenn said. “I think right now we're making one or two good plays, and then we really need that play to execute to find the open man. We're just not making it, it’s hitting a stick, or we're not seeing it, and here's a bunch of stuff there where we need to clean up.”